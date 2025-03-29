Hat Tricks Honor Legends, Come Up Short Against Black Bears, 5-2

March 29, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

DANBURY - The Binghamton Black Bears scored three unanswered goals in the first period and defeated the Hat Tricks, 5-2, in front of a crowd of 1,927 on Alumni Night at the Danbury Ice Arena.

Austin Thompson scored Binghamton's first goal of the game from the right wing on an outlet pass at 3:24 of the first, giving the Black Bears a 1-0 lead. Binghamton doubled its lead at 12:47 as Kyle Stephan netted a loose puck in front.

Thompson scored two goals in back-to-back games for the second time this season.

Zac Sirota tapped home his rebound over Conor McCollum's extended glove above the crease to make it 3-0 Black Bears with 7:12 to go in the first.

Connor Woolley scored on the power play at 2:17 of the middle frame to get the Hat Tricks on the board. The forward Pawling, N.Y., has scored seven goals in his last nine games.

But Binghamton's Nicholas Swain pushed the Black Bears back ahead by three, 4-1, wristing a shot into the top-left corner. Swain buried his fourth goal in his first six FPHL outings.

With 1:28 left in the middle frame, Binghamton goalie Nolan Egbert was flagged for tripping Aleksandr Vasilyev on his shot attempt in the crease. But Danbury's power play didn't convert at five-on-three.

The Hat Tricks got a little bit of a spark nearly eight minutes into the third.

Vasilyev stickhandled up the left wing and zipped one top shelf at 4:32, slicing Binghamton's lead to 4-2. The 35-year-old forward lengthened his point streak (5-2-7) to five games and now has a three-game goal streak for the first time this season.

While the Hat Tricks tried for sustained offensive-zone trips in the second, their power play missed out on converting on tripping and slashing minors on Dan Wieber and Emerson Emery late in the frame. The power play was 1-for-4, all the while.

Danbury pulled Conor McCollum with 1:31 remaining but Binghamton won two of three defensive-zone faceoffs andThompson scored the empty-netter with 44 seconds to play.

McCollum made 41 saves but dropped to 20-13-6.

Up next, Danbury plays at Mississippi on Friday for the start of a two-game set as it kicks off a three-game road trip. Puck drop is scheduled for 8:05 p.m. ET.

