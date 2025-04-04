Hat Tricks Suffocate Sea Wolves, 11-3, in Mississippi

April 4, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







Biloxi, Miss. - Gleb Bandurkin registered his third-career hat trick, part of a season-high four goals, and the Hat Tricks routed the Mississippi Sea Wolves, 11-3, at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum on Friday. Vadim Frolov (2g, 4a) and Aleksandr Vasilyev (6a) each finished with a season-high six points, just the fourth and fifth time a Hat Tricks player has reached that point total in a single game. All 11 Danbury goals were at even strength.

Bandurkin backhanded Danbury's go-ahead goal off an offensive-zone faceoff just 1:33 into the first period. The 25-year-old forward tucked home his second goal of the night from the right wing at 5:02 to put the Hat Tricks ahead, 2-0.

With just less than 6 ÃÂ½ minutes left in the middle frame, Bandurkin scored on the doorstep to extend Danbury's lead to 6-1. The rookie posted the Hat Tricks' fifth hat trick of the season and its first since Chase Harwell's first of his career on March 21 against the Dashers (9-0W).

Danbury netted a season-high 11 goals, including four unanswered to begin the contest.

Vasilyev logged his sixth assist of the game on Bandurkin's fourth goal, marking a season-high in helpers. The 35-year-old forward stretched his point streak (5-8-13) to six games. Frolov totaled two goals for the first time since his first-career hat trick at Port Huron (7-2W) on Feb. 14.

Frolov scored back-to-back goals within the contest's first six minutes, the first coming on a cross-slot pass from Vasilyev at 11:02 as the Hat Tricks moved ahead by three. Frolov added another in the high slot with 3:04 remaining, padding Danbury's lead to 4-0.

Despite the Hat Tricks outshooting the Sea Wolves, 11-8, in the opening frame, Mississippi got on the board. Mississippi's Austin Langworthy scored from the goal line off a rebound in the slot at 19:27, making it a 4-1 contest.

The Hat Tricks carried their offensive momentum into the second.

Co-head coach and captain Jonny Ruiz scored from the right circle at 1:27, burying Danbury's fifth goal of the game.

Mississippi's Noah Hippolyte-Smith ripped home the second goal for the Sea Wolves of the game in the low slot with 3:53 to go in the second, trimming the lead to five, 7-2.

But Danbury's scoring barrage was nowhere near finished.

Jacob Ratcliffe scored off a deflection in front, growing the lead to 8-2 at 1:45. Harwell scored in the slot, his third goal in four outings, to put Danbury ahead, 9-3.

Mississippi scored its second goal of the third at 8:49 as Philip Wong zipped a shot from the blue line to make it 9-3 Danbury off an attempt to keep the puck in the zone.

Cory Anderson tipped in a loose puck in front for Danbury's 10th goal at 9:32.

Conor McCollum made 19 saves and improved to 21-13-6.

Up next, the Hat Tricks face off with the Sea Wolves again on Saturday. Puck drop is set for 7:20 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from April 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.