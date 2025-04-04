River Dragons Nab Shootout Win At Monroe

April 4, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Columbus River Dragons News Release







MONROE, LA - Alex Storjohann scored a pair of power play goals and Trevor Babin stopped all three shooters faced in the shootout to secure a 4-3 win for the Columbus River Dragons over the Monroe Moccasins on Thursday night.

Both of Storjohann's goals came in the first period as Columbus scored on its first two power play attempts of the night. The first was a wrist shot from the right circle over the shoulder of Mocs goaltender Sean Kuhn (29 saves), and the second a deflection of a Justin MacDonald pass from the slot over the shoulder of Kuhn once again.

Rookie Joel Texmo scored at 1:43 of the second period to record his first pro goal, one-timing a pass from Alexander Jmaeff to give Columbus a 3-2 lead. But as they had previously, Monroe responded to tie the game and eventually force overtime and then a shootout.

It was there that Austin Daae scored the only goal in the top of the third round as Babin (32 saves) went three-for-three in saves to give Columbus the extra point.

The River Dragons and Moccasins play twice more in the series, with the next contest coming tomorrow night at 8 pm ET. Catch the River Dragons pregame show on the team's YouTube channel @ColumbusRiverDragons starting 15 minutes prior to puck drop.

