Dragons Take 4-2 Win At Monroe, Go For Weekend Sweep Tomorrow

April 4, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Columbus River Dragons News Release







MONROE, LA - Alex Storjohann scored twice for the second night in a row while Cody Wickline added a goal and three assists in a 4-2 Columbus River Dragons victory over the Monroe Moccasins on Friday night.

Wickline scored at 11:59 of the first period to tie the game up at 1-1 and then set up the first of Storjohann's two goals on the night at 7:32 of the second period.

River Dragons rookie Loik Plouffe scored his first goal as a pro, finishing off his own rebound for a shorthanded marker at 9:05 of the second period to make it 3-1 Columbus after 40 minutes.

In the third, after Ben Stefanini banked a shot in off the skate of a River Dragons defender from the side of the goal, Storjohann put the game away with an empty net goal at 18:53 to wrap the scoring.

Matt Petizian made 36 saves to earn the win for Columbus.

Notes:

Tonight's game was the first time all season Storjohann had recorded multiple goals in back-to-back games.

Plouffe's first pro goal also went for the game-winning goal, and was the first time this season a shorthanded goal also counted for Columbus' GWG.

Columbus is now 9-1-0 against Monroe this season and 4-0 on the road against the Moccasins.

Tomorrow night's rematch is the final road game of the regular season for the River Dragons.

Columbus wraps the weekend series with Monroe tomorrow night at 8 pm ET. Check out the River Dragons pregame show starting 15 minutes prior to puck drop on @ColumbusRiverDragons on YouTube.

