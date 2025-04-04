Game Preview: Hat Tricks at Mississippi Sea Wolves: April 4, 2025

April 4, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







LAST TIME OUT

The Hat Tricks failed to overcome a three-goal first-period deficit in a 5-2 home loss to Binghamton on Saturday in Danbury. Austin Thompson, Kyle Stephan, and Zac Sirota scored for the Black Bears within the opening 14 minutes while Binghamton outshot Danbury 25-8 through the first frame.

Connor Woolley got Danbury on the board in the second. The third-year forward scored on a rebound in the crease at 2:17 while Binghamton's Dan Wieber sat in the box for a slashing major.

Nicholas Swain's wrist shot pushed the Black Bears ahead, 4-1, at 7:36.

Aleksandr Vasilyev, who scored for his third straight game, netted one 4:32 into the third to make it a 4-2 contest as Danbury pressed. The Hat Tricks outshot the Black Bears 12-10 in the third.

Danbury's penalty kill held clear on each of its opportunities, going 3-for-3 to finish the weekend 9-for-9 against the FPHL's best team on the power play.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Danbury faces off with Mississippi for the first time since the 2022-23 season, when the Hat Tricks went 1-2-1-0 in the season series. The Hat Tricks lost the first two games (3-2SOL & 5-4L) on Jan. 13-14 in Mississippi before splitting the next two (5-3L & 9-4W) in Danbury on March 24-25. Co-head coach and captain Jonny Ruiz logged two goals, each scored in the first period, and tallied an assist in Danbury's 9-4 win.

Prior to their four-game series two seasons ago, the two sides had never dueled dating back to Danbury's inaugural season in 2019-20.

ABOUT THE SEA WOLVES

Mississippi enters tonight's matchup in last place in the Continental Division and is officially eliminated from Commissioner's Cup playoff contention. At 10-38-3-1 (35 points), the Sea Wolves trail Monroe by 34 points for sixth place and have the worst goal differential (-116) in their division.

The Sea Wolves had a rough four-game road trip, falling to Motor City (8-3L) and Port Huron (6-0L) on March 21-22 before taking a sweep last weekend at Monroe (5-2L & 6-2L). The Sea Wolves entered the third period of Friday's game trailing by just one but allowed three goals to the Moccasins in the final 20 minutes. Saturday's loss was much of the same for Mississippi. After facing another one-goal deficit after the first period, the Sea Wolves allowed three in the second.

In the second weekend of March, Mississippi held a five-game win streak marking its longest of the season. The Sea Wolves swept Baton Rouge (March 8-9) and took all three against the Dashers (March 14-16) during a five-game homestand. But their sudden success didn't keep their playoff hopes alive following a 12-game losing streak that spannedfrom Jan. 11 to Feb. 15.

Mississippi's top points producer is Brendan Hussey, who has 28 in 46 games, and is tied with Sam Turner for the team lead in assists (18). Hussey has nine multi-point outings this season, his latest against the Dashers (2g, 1a) on March 16(4-0W). Dalton Anderson is the leading goal scorer for the Sea Wolves (18).

HAT TRICKS HEADLINES

The Hat Tricks look to overcome two losses to Binghamton as they start a three-game road trip with a two-game set against Mississippi on Friday. In games after losses this season, Danbury is 13-4-2-2 and has won four of its last five (3-1-0-1) following defeats. The Hat Tricks have won five of their last eight contests with those victories being decided by an average of 3.6 goals. Additionally, Danbury has wins in 21 of its last 30 games (17-6-3-4). The Hat Tricks will not return to Danbury until Saturday, April 12 for their regular season finale against Watertown.

With just four games left in the regular season, Danbury is 25-14-8-5 (93 points) and holds just a three-point lead on Port Huron for second place in the Empire Division. The Prowlers swept Motor City in a home-and-home series last weekend by a combined 10 goals and extended their season-long win streak to nine games. This weekend Port Huron is in Carolina for two games against the second-place Thunderbirds.

Danbury's power play is third (24.3%) in the FPHL with 51 goals, tied with Athens for the third most. The Hat Tricks have cashed in on the power play in five of their last six games (5-for-28). On the penalty kill, Danbury ranks 10th in the FPHL (78.9%) and has allowed the sixth-most goals (45). Yet, its kill has delivered in 31 of its last 35 (88.6%) opportunities. The Hat Tricks have scored 12 shorthanded goals, four behind Binghamton for the league lead.

Gleb Bandurkin paces the Hat Tricks in points (56) and goals (28). Jacob Ratcliffe is Danbury's assists leader (36). Co-head coach and captain Jonny Ruiz is tied with Watertown's Trevor Lord for the FPHL lead in shorthanded goals (5).

VASILYEV VOLT SURGING

Aleksandr Vasilyev scored on Saturday to extend his goal streak (3) to three games. The 35-year-old forward from Elektrostal, Russia, currently flashes the longest goal streak of his first FPHL season, in addition to a five-game point streak (5-2-7). Over the last 20 games, Vasy has points 30 points (9g, 21a). Vasilyev has provided 11 goals and 30 assists in 31 games for Danbury.

WOOLLEY THE WIZARD

Connor Woolley scored a goal on Saturday marking his fifth in his last six games. The forward of Pawling, N.Y., found the back of the net for the first time since his two-goal night against the Dashers (9-0W) on March 21. In his third season in Danbury, Woolley has scored a single-season-high 17 goals and is three assists shy of tying his season-high in helpers (22).

BEDARD HITS 100 FPHL GAMES.

Defenseman Charlie Bedard is slated to play in his 100th FPHL game on Friday in Mississippi. The Southampton, NY native is in his second stint with the Hat Tricks and has suited up in 62 games with the Danbury over the past two seasons posting a +12 rating and 16 points (1g, 15a). This season, the 26-year-old has dressed in 42 games, prior to Friday (1-12-13).

VETERAN TWO ASSISTS AWAY FROM 50

Zach Pamaylaon picked up an assist on Saturday for the third in his last four outings. The third-year Hat Trick from Aiea, Hawaii, is just two assists away from 50 in his FPHL career, which began with 17 during Danbury's Commissioner's Cup title in the 2022-23 season. Pamaylaon has logged five goals and 15 helpers this season.

GONZALEZ LENDS A HAND

Co-head coach and alternate captain Kyle Gonzalez recorded an assist on Saturday. It was the blueliner's first apple since his season-high three against the Dashers (9-0W) on March 21. Gonzalez is eight points away from matching his single-season-best in points (34) set in the 2022-23 campaign.

NOT OUT OF THE WOODS YET

Despite standing four games from its fifth Commissioner's Cup playoff appearance, Danbury takes on the Mississippi Sea Wolves for the first time this season on the road and holds just a three-point lead over the Port Huron Prowlers for second place in the division. The Hat Tricks also take one more visit to Binghamton, N.Y., for one final meeting with the Black Bears and have the chance to win their season series against Watertown, tied at five games, on April 12 in Danbury. In their final four contests of last year's regular season, the Hat Tricks were 1-2-1-0.

ABOUT DANBURY HAT TRICKS:

The Danbury Hat Tricks are a professional hockey team based in Danbury, CT and compete in the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL). Since their founding in 2019, the 2023 Commissioner's Cup Champions have brought thrilling, fast-paced, and hard-hitting hockey to the Danbury Ice Arena, earning a reputation for their competitive spirit, electric atmosphere and strong community ties. The team is dedicated to providing an unforgettable game-day experience for fans of all ages while proudly representing the city of Danbury.

Off the ice, the Hat Tricks are committed to fostering connections within the local community through outreach programs with schools, businesses and charities. By developing top-tier hockey talent and growing the sport in the region, the Hat Tricks aim to bring the community together and deliver entertainment that leaves a lasting impact.

The 2025 Commissioner's Cup Playoffs start next month, and our playoff ticket package is on sale now! Lock in your seats for the full playoff run and save. A comprehensive postseason package is just $72-only $12 per ticket, a 35% discount. If any games are not played, you will receive a refund or a credit for the 2025-26 season. To purchase a playoff package, email herm@danburyhattricks.com or call 973-713-7547.

To stay up to date on all things Danbury Hat Tricks hockey, go to danburyhattricks.com and follow the team on Facebook, Instagram, X, and TikTok (@DanburyHatTricks).

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from April 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.