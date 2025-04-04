Tosto SHG Leads Black Bears to Victory

April 4, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Binghamton Black Bears News Release







Athens, GA - The Binghamton Black Bears defeated the Athens Rock Lobsters 4-1 on Saturday night. Blake Tosto recorded the game-winning goal, shorthanded and Austin Thompson scored twice in the third period. Binghamton earns a series split 1-1 with Athens as they conclude the road games for the regular season.

Unlike the previous night, Binghamton was able to score in the opening period. Gavin Yates recorded his 20th of the year at the 1:17 mark of the period. Yates's goal was the first even-strength marker of the weekend for Binghamton. Athens went to the power play later in the period, but it would be Binghamton generating the special teams. Austin Thompson stole a pass from the Rock Lobsters and connected with Blake Tosto for a breakaway goal, shorthanded, Tosto's second SHG of the year. After one, the Black Bears led 2-0.

The ice tilted back in favor of Athens in the middle period. The Rock Lobsters managed to cut the lead in half off another transition goal early in the period. 11 penalties were issued, but neither side were able to convert on the power play. Athens did out-shoot Binghamton 17-11 in the second, and only trailed 2-1 going into the third period.

The Black Bears began the final period down a man, as Dakota Bohn was given a major penalty. The penalty kill went to work once again and managed to nullify any threat from Athens. The PK finished the weekend a perfect 12/12. With five minutes left the Black Bears were able to find the insurance goal they had been searching for. Thompson knabbed his second point of the night with his 35th of the campaign. The Rock Lobsters emptied the net, and Thompson deposited the puck all the way from his own faceoff circle to put the game away. CJ Hapward earned his third victory of the season, stopping 37 shots on goal. Thompson finished the weekend with four goals.

Binghamton wins 4-1 and splits the season series with Athens 1-1-0.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from April 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.