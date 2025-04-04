Zydeco 3 Points Away From Playoff Spot With Win Over Wolves

April 4, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Baton Rouge Zydeco News Release







Baton Rouge, LA - The Zydeco with playoffs in their crosshairs take on a Watertown Wolves who already have their tickets punched for the post season.

In the first period the Zydeco would strike first just 7 minutes into the game thanks to Scott Shorrock to the assist of Jake Cox and Dmitry Kuznetsov. Zydeco would carry that lead for another 3 minutes before Watertown would find a greasy one past Sammy Bernard making it 1-1 off the stick of Carter Thornton assisted by former Zydeco Matt Gordon and Trevor Lord. The Wolves would get one right before the final minute as Lord would find the back of the net sniping one home past Bernard making it 2-1 Wolves. But before the period would expire the Zydeco answers the bell as Shane Haggerty would tie this up assisted by Ross Bartlett and Elijah Wilson. The score would end at 2-2 after 20.

The second period would showcase an amazing first goal for Ross Bartlett as he found a Michigan goal to beat Breandan Colgan making it 3-2 Zydeco. The one coming to the assist of Elijah Wilson and Shane Haggerty. 5 minutes later a guy who was desperate for a goal would find one as Dmitry Kuznetsov would net one home thanks to Gehrig Lindberg and Narek Aleksanyan. Watertown would answer in kind though as Domenic Della Civita would find one to the back of the net assisted by Trevor Grasby and Kyle Powell. Zydeco still lead 4-3 after 40.

In the final period of regulation the Zydeco would battle hard with the Wolves and in the close game an unsung hero would find his first goal in months as Ryo Namiki would score to the assist of Tyler Larwood and Scott Shorrock. That would put the game out of reach as the Zydeco win 5-3 in Regulation.

Winning goaltender Sammy Bernard saves 33 of 36 for a 0.917s% and a lot of great moments in between the pipes as he earns his 19th win of the season, improving his record to 19-11-0

Losing goaltender Breandan Colgan was welcomed back to the River Center with a loss after saving 28 of 33 earning a final save percentage of a 0.848% falling to a record of 16-13-3

The Zydeco with a Moccasins loss are now in a "Win and they're in" scenario as their magic number to clinch the 5th seed drops to just 3 points! Still in the hunt for that 4th seed though as with a win tonight and the Bobcats winning the number drops to 13 points.

