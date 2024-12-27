MacDonald, Dunford Return for Weekend Set

The Columbus River Dragons receive a big lineup boost as both Justin MacDonald and Brian Dunford will return to the lineup tonight to face the Blue Ridge Bobcats.

MacDonald is the reigning FPHL MVP, but has been sidelined since November 23 when he sustained a lower body injury against the Carolina Thunderbirds. Likewise, Dunford is also returning from the IR and has not played since December 6 against the Mississippi Sea Wolves.

"It's a huge boost to get these two back in the lineup," said River Dragons head coach Jerome Bechard. "Both provide quality veteran leadership on and off the ice. We are excited to have them both returning this weekend right before a busy three-in-three stretch."

Columbus kicks off the weekend with a pair of home games against the Blue Ridge Bobcats on Friday at 7:35 pm and Saturday at 7:05 pm, followed by a road game Sunday in Mississippi against the Sea Wolves at 5:05 pm ET. Tickets are on sale for all remaining River Dragons home games at the Civic Center Box Office or online at TicketMaster.com.

