Prowlers Drop First Ever Meeting with Lobsters

December 27, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Port Huron Prowlers News Release







In the first ever meeting between the two franchises, the Port Huron Prowlers fell to the Athens Rock Lobsters 3-2 at Akins Ford Arena on December 27. Athens remains without a regulation loss at their brand-new home.

The Lobsters got the scoring started just over three minutes in. Filip Virgili took a shot from low in the left-wing circle on a rush that Valtteri Nousiainen blockered away. Virgili scooped up the rebound behind the net and beat Nousiainen to the other post, wrapping around his fifth of the season.

That score held until nearly two and a half minutes into the second. Brandon Reller pulled the puck out of the corner and moved to the front of the net. He reached all the way around Nousiainen for his first as a Rock Lobster.

Port Huron chipped into the lead later in the period. Tucker Scantlebury stole the puck from Garrett Milan along the left-wing wall in Athens territory. He swung around the net and forced the wrap-around home to make it 2-1. Scantlebury has scored in three-straight games.

Less than three minutes into the third, the Prowlers got a power play. Brett Lockhart sent a shot through traffic that beat Josh Rosenzweig to the glove side to tie the score at two.

That didn't last long though as Kayson Gallant got a man-advantage goal of his own to put Athens back in front 2:18 later after Port Huron couldn't clear the puck.

Scantlebury had a goal and an assist while Nousiainen made 32 saves.

Virgili added an assist to his goal and Rosenzweig stopped 20 shots in the win.

The teams match up again in Athens on December 28 at 7:05 P.M. The game will be available live on the PHP Network.

