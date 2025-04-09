Series Preview: Regular Season Wrap Up

April 9, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

The Port Huron Prowlers wrap up the regular season this weekend with a home and home against the Motor City Rockers. Port Huron's magic number to officially clinch third-place in the Empire is two points while Motor City is locked into fifth.

Last weekend the Prowlers visited the Carolina Thunderbirds riding a nine-game win streak. On Friday, they were overwhelmed by the Thunderbirds' attack and fell 5-1 to lose the streak. Boris Babik made 32 saves in the win. The next night, the Czech line led the way for Carolina as Jan Salak and Jiri Pestuka finished with four points apiece. It was 6-1 before Port Huron got a pair of late power-play goals and the game was called after a melee with 18 seconds to go. The Prowlers fell to 30-18-6 with 90 points, third in the Empire.

The Rockers, meanwhile, took a trip to Danville, Illinois to face the Dashers for a three-game set. On Friday, 13 of Motor City's 14 dressed skaters found the scoresheet in a dominant 8-2 effort. The next two nights were tight. The teams traded goals throughout Saturday's game, led by Brendan Ronan's hat trick for the Rockers and Ilnur Madiarov's four-goal performance for the Dashers. Hunter Hall tied the score with just over a minute left, but Madiarov was the only one who found the back of the net in the shootout and the Dashers pulled off a thrilling 7-6 win. Sunday was lower scoring but also close as Cody Oakes and Madiarov traded goals in the third. Chris Corgan nailed the overtime winner to give Motor City the 2-1 win and cement a spot in the Commissioner's Cup Playoffs. The Rockers are 19-31-4 with 55 points and will be on the road for the play-in game next week, more than likely in Watertown.

SEASON SERIES (PROWLERS LEAD 10-2)

Nov. 1 @ Port Huron: Prowlers 5, Rockers 1

Nov. 2 @ Motor City: Prowlers 3, Rockers 1

Nov. 27 @ Port Huron: Prowlers 2, Rockers 1

Dec. 13 @ Port Huron: Rockers 4, Prowlers 0

Dec. 14 @ Motor City: Prowlers 2, Rockers 1 (SO)

Dec. 31 @ Motor City: Prowlers 7, Rockers 3

Jan. 24 @ Motor City: Rockers 3, Prowlers 2 (OT)

Jan. 25 @ Port Huron: Prowlers 5, Rockers 3

Mar. 14 @ Motor City: Prowlers 6, Rockers 2

Mar. 15 @ Port Huron: Prowlers 7, Rockers 3

Mar. 28 @ Motor City: Prowlers 10, Rockers 3

Mar. 29 @ Port Huron: Prowlers 7, Rockers 4

LAST MEETING

The Prowlers were again able to put things in cruise control and get a win over their in-state rivals. Lukas Lacny and Reggie Millette led the way with four points apiece. For much of the first half of the game, Port Huron had as many or more goals than Motor City had shots on goal. In the end, Yoshihiro Kuroiwa made 12 saves in the win as his team gave up a season-low 16 shots.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Prowlers - Austin Fetterly (F/D) - The Port Huron captain needs one point to set a new career high in season nine of his FPHL career. He moved back to defense last weekend and may stay on the blue line the rest of the way.

Rockers - Chris Corgan (F) - Crogan has the hot stick right now for the Rockers after scoring the game winning goal on Friday and Sunday in Danville. He's up to 12 points in 13 games since coming over from Monroe via trade.

STAT CENTRAL

Alex Johnson (PHP), Brett Lockhart (PHP), Eli Rivers (MCR) and Josh Colten (MCR) have appeared in all 54 games for their teams so far this season...The Prowlers now lead the FPHL with 1,342 penalty minutes and also broke the mark of 1,313 set in 2015-16 for most in a season in franchise history...The Rockers' penalty kill was a perfect 9-9 last weekend against the Dashers

SERIES SCHEDULE

Apr. 11, 7:05 P.M. at McMorran Place (Port Huron, MI)

Apr. 12, 7:05 P.M. at Big Boy Arena (Fraser, MI)

Friday's game is Fan Appreciation Night at McMorran Place and tickets are available at phprowlers.com/tickets.

