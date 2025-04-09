Thunderbirds Weekly Report (April 9th)

April 9, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Carolina Thunderbirds News Release







WINSTON-SALEM, NC - The Carolina Thunderbirds swept a two-game series over the Port Huron Prowlers last Friday and Saturday at the Fairgrounds Arena. Carolina took Friday night, 5-1, over Port Huron in a game that amassed 127 penalty minutes. On Saturday, the Thunderbirds scored five-unanswered goals to blow by the Prowlers, 6-3, finishing off the sweep of the Prowlers. With the two wins, Carolina sits in first place in the Continental Division, a point ahead of the Athens Rock Lobsters, with two games remaining.

Friday night, Carolina struck first in the 1st. Gus Ford found the back of the net putting the Thunderbirds ahead 1-0 after 20 minutes before Carolina scored four of the next five goals, cruising to a 5-1 win. There were three fights over the 60 minutes and five misconducts or game misconducts. On Saturday, with the game tied at one in the 2nd period, the Thunderbirds rattled off five straight goals to take a 6-3 victory over the Prowlers. Again, like Friday, there was three tilts and four misconducts leading to 110 penalty minutes.

The Thunderbirds now hit the road for their final two games of the regular season making their one and only trip to Monroe, Louisiana to see the Monroe Moccasins. Carolina controls its own destiny for first place in the Continental Division. With a pair of wins, the Thunderbirds would hold home ice on the Continental side of the Commissioners Cup Playoffs for the second time in three seasons. With two losses last weekend, Monroe has been eliminated from playoff contention. Puck drop is set for 8:00 p.m. EDT on Friday and Saturday night at the Monroe Civic Center.

Carolina Leaders

Goals: Gus Ford (31)

Assists: Gus Ford (49)

Points: Gus Ford (80)

+/-: James Farmer/Roman Kraemer (+38)

Penalty Minutes: James Farmer (77)

Power Play Goals: Roman Kraemer/Gus Ford (8)

Short Handed Goals: Jon Buttitta (2)

Game Winning Goals: Gus Ford (7)

Wins: Mario Cavaliere (20)

Goals Against Average: Boris Babik (2.03)

Save Percentage: Boris Babik (.933)

THUNDERBIRDS RECORD: 39-11-4

Upcoming Schedule:

Friday: 8:00 p.m. EDT - Carolina Thunderbirds vs Monroe Moccasins - Monroe Civic Center

TV Broadcast: Thunderbirds TV - Radio Broadcast: WTOB 980 AM

Saturday: 8:00 p.m. EDT - Carolina Thunderbirds vs Monroe Moccasins - Monroe Civic Center

TV Broadcast: Thunderbirds TV - Radio Broadcast: WTOB 980 AM

