FPHL Ice Chips - Game Recaps

WATERTOWN WOLVES at DANBURY HAT TRICKS

Hat Tricks Explode for Three Unanswered in Third, Pull Away from Watertown, 9-6

by Wyatt Kopelman

Danbury, CT - Vadim Frolov had the game-winning goal and the Hat Tricks tied a season-high nine goals en route to a 9-6 win over the Watertown Wolves on Friday.

Frolov scored on the power play at 8:44 in the third period, lifting Danbury ahead, 7-6. The 21-year-old winger also tallied his team-high third game-winner, which spurred three unanswered goals for the Hat Tricks.

Gleb Bandurkin scored two goals 1:52 apart to finish the game for Danbury, which netted nine goals for the first time since its first road win of the season on Oct. 26 against HC Venom.

Bandurkin had two goals for the first time this season and Robinson has three goals in four contests.

Eight different skaters scored for the Hat Tricks, who now trail the season series four games to one.

Battling for the lead after squandering their early 2-0 lead in the first, Danbury broke three ties. Noah Robinson scored on a cross-ice pass from Jacob Ratcliffe, tying the game at three goals apiece 3:37 into the second. Gamzatov's goal off a deflection from an offensive-zone draw lifted Danbury ahead, 5-4, at 6:56 in the second.

Trevor Lord had two goals for Watertown to extend his goal-scoring streak to three games. The Wolves' leading goalscorer cut Danbury's lead to 5-4 at 11:01 in the second and tied the contest at six with 11:39 remaining in the game.

Zach Pamalayon and Chase Harwell scored 1:07 apart in the first period. Pamalayon netted his first power play goal of the season before Harwell's team-high third shorthanded goal.

Trevor Neumann scored on the power play at 5:53 and Bryce Dirscherl added another at 13:07 to even the contest at two goals apiece.

Frankie McClendon made his first start since Nov. 29 against Port Huron and stopped 23 shots. The 31-year-old picked up his second straight win and moved to 2-0-1 on the season.

Up next, the Hat Tricks are back home on Saturday against Binghamton. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m.

PORT HURON PROWLERS at ATHENS ROCK LOBSTERS

Gallant Fires Himself Back onto Scoresheet, Rock Lobsters Back into Win Column

by Matteen Zibanejadrad

Athens, GA - The Athens Rock Lobsters were able to secure all three points with a 3-2 win against Empire competition in the Port Huron Prowlers Friday night in Akins Ford Arena.

The home team was able to get on the board first, as Filip Virgili wrapped a shot around Valtteri Nousianen's net and found the nylon of the net in the first four minutes of the game.

The high energy for the Rock Lobsters carried into the second period, as Brandon Reller netted the first goal of his professional career toe dragging a puck around a sprawling Nousianen.

The Prowlers wouldn't give in easy however, scoring two unanswered goals through Tucker Scantlebury and Brett Lockhart to level the scoreline at 2-2 with 17 minutes left on the night.

Athens made sure that they would not be returning to the overtime period for the eighth time this season, as Kayson Gallant found the top shelf for the winner. It marked Gallant's first goal since his two-goal game against the River Dragons back on Nov. 16.

The Rock Lobsters (11-2-2, 30 pts) return to Akins Ford Arena tomorrow night at 7:05 p.m. to finish out a two-game set against the Port Huron Prowlers.

Prowlers Drop First Ever Meeting with Lobsters

by Will Wiegelman

Athens, GA - In the first ever meeting between the two franchises, the Port Huron Prowlers fell to the Athens Rock Lobsters 3-2 at Akins Ford Arena on December 27. Athens remains without a regulation loss at their brand new home.

The Lobsters got the scoring started just over three minutes in. Filip Virgili took a shot from low in the left-wing circle on a rush that Valtteri Nousiainen blockered away. Virgili scooped up the rebound behind the net and beat Nousiainen to the other post, wrapping around his fifth of the season.

That score held until nearly two and a half minutes into the second. Brandon Reller pulled the puck out of the corner and moved to the front of the net. He reached all the way around Nousiainen for his first as a Rock Lobster.

Port Huron chipped into the lead later in the period. Tucker Scantlebury stole the puck from Garrett Milan along the left-wing wall in Athens territory. He swung around the net and forced the wrap-around home to make it 2-1. Scantlebury has scored in three-straight games.

Less than three minutes into the third, the Prowlers got a power play. Brett Lockhart sent a shot through traffic that beat Josh Rosenzweig to the glove side to tie the score at two.

That didn't last long though as Kayson Gallant got a man-advantage goal of his own to put Athens back in front 2:18 later after Port Huron couldn't clear the puck.

Scantlebury had a goal and an assist while Nousiainen made 32 saves.

Virgili added an assist to his goal and Rosenzweig stopped 20 shots in the win.

The teams match up again in Athens on December 28 at 7:05 P.M. The game will be available live on the PHP Network.

BLUE RIDGE BOBCATS at COLUMBUS RIVER DRAGONS

RIVER DRAGONS HANG SEVEN ON BLUE RIDGE IN WIN

MacDonald Returns With Four Assists

by Tom Callaha

Columbus, GA - Reigning FPHL MVP Justin MacDonald returned to the lineup for the Columbus River Dragons after a month and contributed four assists in a 7-4 victory over the Blue Ridge Bobcats Friday night.

Columbus jumped out to a 3-0 first period lead on goals by Ryan Hunter, Alex Storjohann and Kirk Underwood.

Then the two teams traded goals in the second, with Blue Ridge getting on the board at 5:20 from Austin Bellefueille. Columbus restored its three-goal lead on Hunter's second of the night at 12:55 from MacDonald and it was 4-1 after 40 minutes.

In the third, both teams exploded offensively. Blue Ridge chopped the lead down to 4-3 on goals from Bellefueille and Nicolas McHugh by the 7:02 mark, but Columbus answered back. Connor Lind scored a power play goal at 9:14 and Alexander Jmaeff made it 6-3 at 10:02 from Underwood and Cody Wickline.

Just 22 seconds later, Blue Ridge once again closed the gap to 6-4 on McHugh's second goal of the game, sending a wave of apprehension through the Columbus Civic Center Crowd.

With Blue Ridge on a late power play after the River Dragons were called for Too Many Men, Austin Daae scored a shorthanded goal at 16:54 to put the game away for a 7-4 final.

Notes:

MacDonald recorded his first multi-point game of the year with his four assist effort.

Sammy Bernard earned the win in 14:41 of relief work, stopping four-of-six shots faced. Matt Petizian started the game and went 45:19 with 34 saves.

Hunter now has goals in six straight games, and has scored eight goals in that stretch.

Daae's shorthanded goal was only the second for Columbus this season.

Five of Kirk Underwood's six goals have come on the power play including tonight as Columbus went 2-for-2 with the man advantage.

This was the first game of the season between Blue Ridge and Columbus.

The same two teams rematch tomorrow night at 7:05 pm. Tickets are on sale now at the Columbus Civic Center Box Office and online at TicketMaster.com.

DASHERS of DANVILLE at MOTOR CITY ROCKERS

Gonzalez Collects Second Shutout Of December, Rockers Blank Dashers 3-0

by Brady Beedon

Fraser, MI - In the franchise's first 133 games, the Motor City Rockers recorded just two shutouts. Rico Gonzalez recorded his second in five games on Friday night.

The Motor City Rockers got back in the win column Friday evening when they beat Dashers Hockey 3-0 behind 45 Gonzalez saves.

The first period saw up and down action, but neither side w

as able to score.

Then, 4:26 into the second period, Motor City forward Sam Gagnon found himself on a breakaway. He wound up for a slap shot between the hash marks. On the shot, his stick broke in half, but the puck still found its way to the back of the net for the night's first goal.

The Rockers added on to their lead right before the second intermission, when forward TJ Sneath tipped a puck past Dasher's netminder Oscar Wahlgren, collecting a power-play goal and extending the lead to 2-0.

The score stayed stagnant until Sneath struck again, with 2:56 left in the final period, the Rocker forward collected his second goal of the night, and 11th of the season to put the nail in the coffin and secure the 3-0 victory.

Motor City was out shot 20-11 in the first period, but in the final 40 minutes, out shot the Dashers 30-25.

"We didn't start on time tonight, which we are all aware of," said Rockers Head Coach Jameson Milam. "But then one chip, chase it out of the zone we get a goal. The next one is a chip off the boards with a hard forecheck, the [Dasher's player] falls down, we almost get a goal on that, and then we get a power-play chance moving our feet."

The Dashers could not capitalize off of early opportunities, in large part thanks to Gonzalez and his prowess between the pipes.

"Everything has been feeling pretty good lately," said Gonzalez. "I've been trying to do my best and take things one day at a time, one practice at a time, and one game at a time."

Gonzalez has taken it one shot at a time as well. He has faced a mammoth 735 shots over his 17 games played this season. He has faced 150 more shots than the next closest FPHL goalie, Danbury Hat Trick goalie Connor McCollum's 585 shots against.

With the shutout win, Gonzalez became the first goalie in Motor City Rocker history to record two career shutouts, recording both just 14-days apart.

"I got a special spot in my heart for Ricky," said Milam. "When he got here he was fresh out of college, and he wanted to learn and he wanted to work hard. Being an older guy you see that kind of mentality he has. He expects more out of himself and he will do what it takes to get better."

While Gonzalez is pleased with his performance, he isn't hanging his hat on anything.

"It feels great," said Gonzalez. "I try not to get caught up on what's in the past or whats in the future, I'm just trying to take things one game at a time. I'll enjoy the second shutout now, but tomorrow I'm wiping the slate clean and focusing up."

Gonzalez and the Motor City Rockers rematch with the Dashers Hockey Club Saturday night. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05

Gonzalez's 45-Save Shutout Propels Motor City

by Devin Dobek

Fraser, MI - After the holiday week, the Dashers looked to earn some points on the road against the Motor City Rockers. Rico Gonzalez's 45 save shutout combined with a pair of tallies from TJ Sneath would be plenty to lift Motor City over the Dashers.

On the shortest road trip of the season at just over 6 hours, the Dashers seemed fired up for a competitive series with the Motor City Rockers. The game began with end to end action, and both teams exchanging quality chances. Making the start, Dashers rookie Yosuke Jumonji was inches away from his first tally as well as an assist on 2 grade A opportunities. It was a shot filled period, with the Dashers notching a whopping 20 shots in the frame to just 11 for Motor City. In net for the Rockers was Rico Gonzalez while the Dashers countered with Oscar Wahlgren. All 31 shots were turned aside, despite both squads getting a crack on the man advantage. AJ Tesoriero's group had many reasons to be optimistic heading in to the room, but still nothing to show for their efforts.

The Dashers looked to strike quickly in period 2 and continue their pressure from period 1. In his Dasher debut, defenseman Jonatan Wik made a bad step at the blue line, leading to a breakaway for Sam Gagnon. Gagnon fired a slapshot past Wahlgren to open the scoring just past the 16 minute mark. An opportunity to tie the game emerged when Sotirios Karageorgos was given 22 total penalty minutes and an ejection for abuse of officials and unsportsmanlike conduct. The ensuing powerplay brought no luck for the Dashers, who continued to chase a 1 goal margin. Bad luck turned worse when the Deer were given a too many men bench minor. Motor City took the chance and ran, with TJ Sneath tipping home a shot from Carson Baptiste to make it 2-0. A frustrated visiting group was outshot 18-11 in period 2, but still led 31-29 in the game. The contest proved to be a game of inches, with 3 the Dashers ringing 3 posts. It would be a manageable hill to climb but with quick production needed if the Dashers wanted to force an upset on the road.

With work to do, period 3 would provide minimal positives for the Dashers. The games intensity skyrocketed out of nowhere. Lester Brown and Tristan Wells dropped the gloves just 35 seconds before Avery Smith challenged Jonatan Wik. With everything sorted out, hockey continued. A late powerplay for the visitors couldn't get them on the scoresheet. The Dashers once again led in the shots department in period 3 14-12. The story of the night would prove to be Rico Gonzalez, who stopped all 45 shots he was tasked with for his second goose egg of the season. TJ Sneath planted the dagger on the breakaway right around the 3 minute mark to lift the Rockers to a 3-0 shutout win.

The two teams will square off once again tomorrow at 7:05 EST inside Big Boy Arena.

CAROLINA THUNDERBIRDS at MISSISSIPPI SEA WOLVES

Sea Wolves Fall to Thunderbirds, 5-1

by Jon Kliment

Biloxi, MS - The Sea Wolves and Thunderbirds played to a 5-4 season series last season. As they met for the first of just four meetings in the 2024-2025 season with all four happening in Mississippi both teams entered in off losing efforts the previous weekend.

Carolina got off to an aggressive start attacking the Sea Wolves with 17 shots in the first period, but it was a power play goal that left the only mark on the scoreboard as Zach White, recently returned from the ECHL, went coast to coast and put one over the glove of Ed Coffey at 14:18 of the first for the 1-0 lead.

The second period saw an outpouring of goals all from Carolina as Andrey Simonchyk, Joseph Kennedy, and Petr Panacek all found a way to beat Coffey despite the big goaltender making impressive saves throughout the first 40 minutes.

The Sea Wolves got a little luck in the form of a five on three power play as Dalton Anderson spoiled a potential shutout for Mario Cavaliere 12:47 into the third period on his own rebound to cut the lead to 4-1. White found the back of the net again however at 18:01 to end any hope of a comeback.

Coffey stopped 30 of 35 in the loss.

The Sea Wolves return to the ice tomorrow night against the Thunderbirds at 6:05 pm. Get your tickets online on Ticketmaster.com the Ticketmaster app or by stopping by the box office.

