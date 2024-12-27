Hat Tricks Explode for Three Unanswered in Third, Pull Away from Watertown, 9-6

December 27, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







DANBURY - Vadim Frolov had the game-winning goal and the Hat Tricks tied a season-high nine goals en route to a 9-6 win over the Watertown Wolves on Friday.

Frolov scored on the power play at 8:44 in the third period, lifting Danbury ahead, 7-6. The 21-year-old winger also tallied his team-high third game-winner, which spurred three unanswered goals for the Hat Tricks.

Gleb Bandurkin scored two goals 1:52 apart to finish the game for Danbury, which netted nine goals for the first time since its first road win of the season on Oct. 26 against HC Venom.

Bandurkin had two goals for the first time this season and Robinson has three goals in four contests.

Eight different skaters scored for the Hat Tricks, who now trail the season series four games to one.

Battling for the lead after squandering their early 2-0 lead in the first, Danbury broke three ties. Noah Robinson scored on a cross-ice pass from Jacob Ratcliffe, tying the game at three goals apiece 3:37 into the second. Gamzatov's goal off a deflection from an offensive-zone draw lifted Danbury ahead, 5-4, at 6:56 in the second.

Trevor Lord had two goals for Watertown to extend his goal-scoring streak to three games. The Wolves' leading goalscorer cut Danbury's lead to 5-4 at 11:01 in the second and tied the contest at six with 11:39 remaining in the game.

Zach Pamalayon and Chase Harwell scored 1:07 apart in the first period. Pamalayon netted his first power play goal of the season before Harwell's team-high third shorthanded goal.

Trevor Neumann scored on the power play at 5:53 and Bryce Dirscherl added another at 13:07 to even the contest at two goals apiece.

Frankie McClendon made his first start since Nov. 29 against Port Huron and stopped 23 shots. The 31-year-old picked up his second straight win and moved to 2-0-1 on the season.

Up next, the Hat Tricks are back home on Saturday against Binghamton. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from December 27, 2024

