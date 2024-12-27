Before the Black Bears vs Danbury & HC Venom 12/28 & 12/31

BINGHAMTON- The Black Bears and Hat Tricks will once again face off this Saturday down in the Danbury Ice Arena. The teams will meet for the fifth time in Connecticut and seventh time overall. The last time these two faced off was the Thanksgiving eve game in which Binghamton edged out a narrow 3-2 victory at home. The game was highlighted by rookie Khaden Henry who scored two early goals in the affair. While Binghamton won the last matchup overall it was the Hat Tricks who stole the show when these two teams met in Danbury the time before. The team will then face HC Venom for the first time since they were sold and rebranded. The Black Bears have had success against the venom all season and will look to continue their winning ways on New Year's Eve.

The Black Bears are heading back to Danbury after another picture perfect weekend in which the team secured all six available points. The team seemed to be firing on all fronts as the offense put up eleven goals while the defense and goaltending only surrendered three. The team has always had success in its goaltending structure and defense which has seen a boost this year due to some new additions. What else can be said about the tandem of Connor McAnanama and Nolan Egbert, the two have been this teams backbone since day one and continue to show why every game. The offense also looked very strong this weekend as eight different players found the back of the net. With play on both sides of the puck looking the way it did last weekend the Black Bears continue to show why they were able to capture the 2024 Commissioner's Cup. The Black Bears enter this matchup 18-3-1, good for first in the Empire Division with 51 points.

The Hat Tricks come off a tough weekend in which they dropped both of their games by a single goal. The first night was a 7-6 loss to the Rockers at home while the next night saw them drop the contest 4-3 in the north country against the Wolves.The Hat Tricks have a talented squad but this year has been riddled by inconsistency as they can never seem to be able to get both sides of their game on the same page. Nights when the offense explodes the goaltending and defense seem to let them down and when they are able to shut the door the team can't seem to find the back of the net. The Hat Tricks will play Friday night against the Wolves. The Hat Tricks come into this matchup 8-7-5, fourth in the Empire Division with 28 points.

The Venom continue their rocky first season as they have been unable to string together consistent winning hockey. The team shows flashes of what could be a strong offense but can't seem to sustain the same level for 60-minutes. The defense is also in need of some help as the team is just allowing too many goals to play winning hockey. Last week the Venom outdueled the Wolves as they were able to come away with the one goal lead in their only contest. The Venom continue their extended road trip as they make the visit to Binghamton for New Year's Eve. The Venom are 6-8-1, seventh in the Empire Division with a total of 19 points.

Players To Watch

Black Bears - Connor McAnanama (G) - McAnanama is a cornerstone for this franchise and he proves that every night. He gives his team a chance to win every night and can single handedly take over games, which is why he is the franchise leader in shutouts. There have been many legendary battles between Connor McAnanama and Connor McCollum, of Danbury. This weekend another chapter will be written in the rivalry between these two goaltenders.

Black Bears - Emerson Emery (F/D) - Emery started this season as a third line forward but injuries have given way to a huge opportunity for the rookie. He slotted into defense in the middle of a game a couple weeks ago and hasn't looked back since. Emery has turned into a solid defenseman which is something the Black Bears have needed as they have dealt with injuries all season long on their blue line. The rookie has proven time and time again his value to this team which has not gone unnoticed.

Hat Tricks - Jarod Yau (D) - Yau returns to the Hat Tricks this weekend as the defensemen just signed on. He has been a huge part of this team for a long time and you could feel his presence missing throughout the season. Especially since losing Xavier Abdella, the Hat Tricks have been looking for that blue line presence and they hope to have found that in a familiar face with Yau now back in the fold.

Venom - Dustin Jesseau (F) - Ask anyone in the league and they will tell you that Jesseau is one of the most talented players in the league. The problem is his ability to stay on the ice as he has only appeared in ten of the Venom's sixteen games. However, when Jesseau is on the ice he is an offensive juggernaut registering fourteen goals and thirteen assists. Jesseau is the key for the Venom's success. They need him to be the focal point of their offense if they want to win. He needs to keep himself in the game both physically and mentally.

Series Statistic

The Black Bears have always been known for having a strong offensive game but it felt as though they had reached another level last weekend. They were able to not only get multiple forwards involved but also some defenseman chipping in on the score sheet. It certainly helps having the league leader in goals on your top line and Tyson Kirkby has been nothing short of sensational so far. The team also has found one of the league's budding stars with second year forward Cam Clark, while continuing to get offensive domination from both Don Olivieri and Austin Thompson. All of this shows not just how loaded Binghaton's forwards are but also how deep they are.

Schedule

December 28, 7:00 pm at the Danbury Ice Arena (Danbury, CT.)

December 31, 5:00 pm at the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena (Binghamton, NY.)

You can watch both of the games on the Binghamton Black Bears YouTube channel.

