Before the Black Bears: Semifinals

April 24, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

BINGHAMTON - The Black Bears and Prowlers are lined up to meet in the Commissioner's Cup playoffs for the first time in history. Port Huron is one of the three teams to beat the Black Bears multiple times. Each team won both at home and on the road, with Binghamton getting the best of the season series with four of six wins.

The Black Bears were able to finish off the Wolves in two games last week, but game one was no cake walk. Binghamton jumped out to an early 2-0 lead but ended up surrendering the lead at the start of the third. It was C.J. Stubbs' late game heroics that saved the day for Binghamton, as he scored the game-winning short-handed goal. The next night was the Connor McAnanama show as he shut out the Wolves to end their season. Goals from Kirkby, Stubbs, Tosto, and Olivieri propelled the Black Bears as they took game two by a final of 4-0. It marks the third-straight year the Black Bears have swept the Wolves in the first round. The Black Bears enter this series 2-0-0 in this season's Commissioner's Cup playoffs.

The Prowlers had a long and hard-fought battle with the Danbury Hat Tricks last week. The series had Port Huron play from behind multiple times. Game one saw the two teams tied entering the third. Four straight from Port Huron pushed them over the edge and secured a game one victory. Game two was another back-and-forth affair that just saw Danbury edge out Port Huron in the third period, setting up a winner-takes-all game three. Danbury jumped out to the early two-goal lead before Port Huron stormed back. Two goals in twelve seconds pushed the Prowlers past the Hat Tricks in the third period and sent them to the second round. The Prowlers come into this series 2-1-0 in this season's Commissioner's Cup playoffs.

Players To Watch

Black Bears - Connor McAnanama (G) - McAnanama has continued his sensational play in the postseason. Last year, the net-minder went undefeated, leading the Black Bears to the franchise's first championship. He continues his perfect record with a two-game sweep of the Wolves and even added his first career playoff shutout in game two.

Black Bears - C.J. Stubbs (F) - Stubbs joined the Black Bears this season, and ever since his arrival, he has been nothing short of sensational. Stubbs provided the game-winning goal in game one and game two. Stubbs has been clutch all year long, and with the most important part of the season now upon us, he seems to have taken his game to another level. Since being bumped up to the first line, C.J. has been a force on offense, and with the playoffs now here, the Black Bears will need him to keep this up so that they can make a push at a second championship.

Prowlers - Matt Graham (F) - Graham is the ultimate leader of this Prowler team as he not only wears an A on his sweater, but he is also the team's head coach. Graham had a huge bounce-back year this season as he scored 24 goals. It was a career high for the veteran as he led by example all season long. The team will need Graham to be at the top of his game as they match up with the top team in the league. Graham has been here before; he knows what it takes to win a series, and he will need every ounce he has in the tank to get his team over the hump and into the finals.

Series Statistic

The Black Bears' defense was top-notch this weekend as the team only surrendered two goals in the entire series. While McAnanama was great, the defense also did a really nice job of keeping pucks away from him. Whether it's blocking shots or passes, the defense always seems to get their body in front of the puck. The Black Bears have a lot of returners from last year's championship. These players know what it takes to win, and with it getting down to the end, they look to the veterans to lead this team by example. The Black Bears are looking to make history and become the first team in FPHL history to win back-to-back championships. They are certainly in a good spot with the defense looking as good as it did vs Watertown.

Schedule

April 25, 7:05 pm at McMorran Arena (Port Huron, MI)

April 26, 7:00 pm at The Visions Veterans Memorial Arena (Binghamton, NY)

April 27, 6:00 pm at The Visions Veterans Memorial Arena (Binghamton, NY)*

*If Necessary

You can watch all three of the games on the Binghamton Black Bears YouTube channel.

