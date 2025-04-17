Quarterfinals: Before the Black Bears

April 17, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Binghamton Black Bears News Release







BINGHAMTON- The Black Bears and Wolves are set to meet in the playoffs once again, as Watertown defeated Motor City in the play-in game. These two teams have seen quite a lot of each other recently when it comes time for the postseason, and this year will be no exception. This meeting will mark the third-straight time the two sides have met in the Commissioner's Cup Playoffs Quarterfinals.

The Black Bears finished the regular season on an incredibly high note as they took both games last weekend. Friday was the annual Hall of Fame Night, and the team showed up big for the legends in the building. Donning throwback BC Icemen jerseys, they put up six goals en route to victory over Danbury. A two-goal night by Jesse Anderson was the main highlight as the team cruised to a 6-2 victory. The next night was the regular season finale, and the Black Bears went out with a bang. They put up 10 goals in the contest and seemed to be firing on all cylinders. A hat trick from Austin Thompson, two goals from Nick Swain, as well as another two from Chris Mott. The Black Bears finished the season 49-6-1, first in the Empire Division with 141 points and will now have to put this all behind them as the second season starts Friday.

The Wolves had to earn their way into this series as they welcomed the Motor City Rockers for a one-game play-in on Tuesday. The matchup saw Watertown in control for most of the night, as once they grabbed the lead, the Rockers were unable to get the game even. Watertown went up 2-0 early thanks to goals from Dominic Della Civita and Steve Klinck. Motor City would respond, but Ludlow Harris Jr. restored Watertown's two-goal lead. The Rockers would once again cut it one, but Trevor Grasby put the finishing touches on a 4-2 victory for the Wolves. In the end, the Wolves earned their way to the next round and now have a date with the Black Bears. The Wolves finished the season 28-23-4, fourth in the Empire Division with 83 points.

Players To Watch

Black Bears - Dakota Bohn (D) - Bohn has been the steady presence that the Black Bears have needed all season long. His ability to play a full 200-foot game is what the team relies on a regular basis. Bohn had 17 goals this season, a new career high for the second-year defensemen. He also smashed through his previous assist personal best as he recorded 47 this season. Bohn has been one of the most important pieces to the Black Bears since his arrival last season. With the playoffs ready to drop the puck, Binghamton will need last season's Defensemen of The Year to be at his best.

Black Bears - Gavin Yates (F) - It seems when the playoffs come around, Yates takes his already stellar play to another level. Winning his second playoff Most Valuable Player award last season is proof of that. Yates is the longest tenured Black Bear and wears that pride as he certainly has become a veteran presence during his time in the 607. Yates already had a great season, and with the playoffs starting, we will just have to wait and see what he has in store this postseason.

Wolves - Trevor Grasby (D) - Grasby has been the most reliable player for the Wolves all season long. The big defenseman has been able to slot wherever Coach Coachman needs him to be. Whether that is in his usual role on the blue line or in new roles such as taking faceoffs or standing in front of the net to take away the goaltender's vision. Grasby has been the backbone of this Wolves team, and they will need him to be at his absolute best if they hope to move on in the playoffs.

Series Statistic

The Black Bears will meet with the Wolves for the third straight time in the first round of the Commissioner's Cup Playoffs. In both years, it was a two-game sweep for Binghamton. The series will once again start with Binghamton making the trip to the north country and then hosting the next two games at home. The Black Bears will look the capitalize on some tired Wolves legs, as they have played a lot of games in a short amount of time. Will the Black Bears stick to the same old story, or can the Wolves learn from their mistakes and flip the script this time? Both teams will undoubtedly leave everything they have on the ice this coming weekend, and it is certainly not a series to miss.

Schedule

April 18, 7:30 pm at The Watertown Municipal Arena (Watertown, NY)

April 19, 7:00 pm at The Visions Veterans Memorial Arena (Binghamton, NY)

April 21, 7:00 pm at The Visions Veterans Memorial Arena (Binghamton, NY)*

*If necessary

You can watch all three of the games on the Binghamton Black Bears YouTube channel.

