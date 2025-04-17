Doug Lattuca Named 2025 FPHL Broadcaster of the Year

April 17, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







DANBURY - The Danbury Hat Tricks are proud to announce that Doug Lattuca has been named the 2025 FPHL Broadcaster of the Year. The league's Award of Excellence for Broadcasting is voted on annually by league broadcasters and media relations directors across the Federal Prospects Hockey League. These selections are based on a voting process by two (2) representatives from each FPHL member club and then a verification by the FPHL League staff.

Lattuca, who has called over 95 Hat Tricks games over the past two seasons, serves as the sole full-time member of the team's media department, taking on a wide range of responsibilities to elevate the Hat Tricks' presence both on and off the ice.

The voice of the Hat Tricks, Lattuca brings energy, insight, and professionalism to every broadcast, offering fans a polished and passionate play-by-play experience whether the team is at home or on the road.

It's a true honor to win this recognition from the league, especially given the talented broadcasters across the FPHL, Lattuca said. It's incredibly rewarding to see all my hard work and dedication to this organization and league pay off and I'm glad I can share this award with my co-workers, the players, and the fans who have supported me since day one.

Beyond the broadcast booth, Lattuca runs the Hat Tricks' official social media accounts (Instagram, Facebook, X, YouTube, and Linktree) and team website, curating consistent and engaging content for the fanbase. He writes press releases covering game previews and recaps, player signings, league honors, and team news, while also conducting interviews with players, coaches, and sponsors to provide behind-the-scenes access.

Lattuca added, For me, broadcasting is all about passion and having fun and to be recognized for living out my dream is as special as it gets. I'm fortunate to have such a strong support system around me, starting with my family and friends who have believed in me from the beginning.

Lattuca also creates custom graphics for social media, the website, and in-arena displays, and develops and maintains the team's game materials (media guide, game notes, and line charts) for every game. He oversees the Hat Tricks' historical game and scoring records, manages the Hat Tricks Kids Club, and leads a small team of media interns, mentoring them throughout the season. Additionally, he produces the team's official newsletter, which reaches over 24,000 subscribers with intriguing and informative content and updates.

Doug earning the Broadcaster of the Year award is a tremendous accomplishment that Hat Tricks Nation is extremely proud of, Team President Herm Sorcher said. Building off the foundation that was set before him, Doug has taken the Hat Tricks organization to its highest points. The quality of Doug's work is on a par with Major Leagues and to see him receive this recognition as voted on by his peers is a huge statement from the membership of the league.

The last two seasons have been a joy ride, Lattuca stated. To my co-workers and colleagues-your encouragement and teamwork doesn't go unnoticed. You've made this job something I genuinely look forward to every day, and I really appreciate everything you do."

We are lucky in Danbury to have Doug delivering the calls to the Hat Tricks fans, Sorcher added. There is a long list of accomplished broadcasters from Syracuse University, and Doug is going to climb that list, and we are beyond fortunate to have him here on 1 Independence Way.

This award returns to Danbury for the second time in franchise history. The inaugural broadcast team of play-by-play announcer Casey Bryant and color commentators Zak McGinniss and Jack O'Marra earned the honor for the 2019-20 season.

A 2023 graduate of Syracuse University, Lattuca earned a B.S. in Broadcast and Digital Journalism from the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications with a minor in Sport Management. While in school, he served as Head of Broadcasting for the Men's Club Ice Hockey team and contributed to Syracuse's ACC Network coverage of Division I women's hockey. He also worked at WAER and WJPZ, two of the university's prominent student-run radio stations.

Lattuca further honed his craft as a play-by-play intern with the Syracuse Crunch (AHL), calling games on ESPN Radio, and as a broadcaster for the Brewster Whitecaps in the Cape Cod Baseball League in 2022. He also spent time with the Hamptons Collegiate Baseball League in 2021.

The Danbury Hat Tricks congratulate Doug on this prestigious and well-earned honor and look forward to his continued impact within the organization and across the FPHL.

