Hat Tricks Announce 2025 Playoff Roster

April 17, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







DANBURY, Conn. - The Danbury Hat Tricks announce today the team's roster for the upcoming 2025 Commissioner's Cup Playoffs that begins Friday, April 18 against the Port Huron Prowlers.

The Hat Tricks' playoff roster is as follows:

GOALTENDERS:

29 Conor McCollum

31 Andrew LoRusso

40 Frankie McClendon

Defensemen:

2 Charlie Bedard

5 Zach Ross (Developmental College)

6 Xavier Abdella

7 Kyle Gonzalez

9 Josh Labelle

25 Brendan Greig (Developmental College)

63 Justin Movalli

96 Demitris Christou (Developmental College)

Forwards:

3 Jacob Ratcliffe

10 Aleksandr Vasilyev

12 Connor Woolley

15 Chase Harwell

16 Josh Newberg

19 Jonny Ruiz

20 Dylan Hullaby

21 Vadim Frolov

24 Gleb Bandurkin

27 Cory Anderson

55 Zach Pamaylaon

71 Noah Robinson

The full schedule for the Empire Division Semifinals between the Hat Tricks and Prowlers is as follows:

GAME 1: Friday, April 18 at 7:05 p.m.

Danbury at Port Huron (McMorran Arena)

GAME 2: Saturday, April 19 at 8:00 p.m.

Danbury vs. Port Huron (Danbury Ice Arena)

***GAME 3: Sunday, April 20 at 5:00 p.m.

Danbury vs. Port Huron (Danbury Ice Arena)

***If Necessary

Purchase tickets for the 2025 Commissioner's Cup Playoffs on Tixr, or by calling 973-713-7547. Suites, group options, and birthday packages are available! Lock in your seats for the full playoff run and save! A comprehensive postseason package is just $72-only $12 per ticket, a 35% discount. If any games are not played, you will receive a refund or a credit for the 2025-26 season. To purchase a playoff package, email herm@danburyhattricks.com or call 973-713-7547.

