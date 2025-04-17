Hat Tricks Announce 2025 Playoff Roster
April 17, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)
Danbury Hat Tricks News Release
DANBURY, Conn. - The Danbury Hat Tricks announce today the team's roster for the upcoming 2025 Commissioner's Cup Playoffs that begins Friday, April 18 against the Port Huron Prowlers.
The Hat Tricks' playoff roster is as follows:
GOALTENDERS:
29 Conor McCollum
31 Andrew LoRusso
40 Frankie McClendon
Defensemen:
2 Charlie Bedard
5 Zach Ross (Developmental College)
6 Xavier Abdella
7 Kyle Gonzalez
9 Josh Labelle
25 Brendan Greig (Developmental College)
63 Justin Movalli
96 Demitris Christou (Developmental College)
Forwards:
3 Jacob Ratcliffe
10 Aleksandr Vasilyev
12 Connor Woolley
15 Chase Harwell
16 Josh Newberg
19 Jonny Ruiz
20 Dylan Hullaby
21 Vadim Frolov
24 Gleb Bandurkin
27 Cory Anderson
55 Zach Pamaylaon
71 Noah Robinson
The full schedule for the Empire Division Semifinals between the Hat Tricks and Prowlers is as follows:
GAME 1: Friday, April 18 at 7:05 p.m.
Danbury at Port Huron (McMorran Arena)
GAME 2: Saturday, April 19 at 8:00 p.m.
Danbury vs. Port Huron (Danbury Ice Arena)
***GAME 3: Sunday, April 20 at 5:00 p.m.
Danbury vs. Port Huron (Danbury Ice Arena)
***If Necessary
Purchase tickets for the 2025 Commissioner's Cup Playoffs on Tixr, or by calling 973-713-7547. Suites, group options, and birthday packages are available! Lock in your seats for the full playoff run and save! A comprehensive postseason package is just $72-only $12 per ticket, a 35% discount. If any games are not played, you will receive a refund or a credit for the 2025-26 season. To purchase a playoff package, email herm@danburyhattricks.com or call 973-713-7547.
