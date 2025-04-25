Dragons Drop Game Two, Series To Be Decided Saturday Night

April 25, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Columbus River Dragons News Release







COLUMBUS, GA - Ryan Hunter's shorthanded marker was the only goal of the game for the Columbus River Dragons as they dropped Game Two of the Continental Division Final to the Carolina Thunderbirds 4-1 on Friday night.

Hunter's goal came with just 2:30 left in the third period, capping a frustrating night for the River Dragons that never saw them awarded a power play but giving up five chances against.

Carolina built a 3-0 lead in the second period on goals from Petr Panacek, Nate Keeley and Jan Salak. Early in the third period, Zach White broke in alone to beat Trevor Babin (38 saves) and make it 4-0 before Hunter's goal.

The deciding Game Three will be played Saturday night at 6:05 pm at The Annex at the Winston-Salem Fairgorunds. The River Dragons pregame show starts at 5:45 pm on team's YouTube channel @ColumbusRiverDragons.

