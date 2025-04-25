Cooper Shuts Out Black Bears in Game 1

April 25, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Port Huron Prowlers News Release







Reid Cooper made 32 saves to pitch the shutout as the Port Huron Prowlers took down the defending champion Binghamton Black Bears 3-0 in Game 1 of their second-round series. It was Binghamton's first playoff loss since they were eliminated in 2023.

"I was seeing the puck well," Cooper said. "Same as last game, take it a shot at a time. Watch the puck, focus on the puck and do everything I can to keep it out of the net. Fortunately, I had a great group of guys in front of me that sell out as well and they were blocking a lot of shots for me tonight as well."

During a lock-down first period for both sides, the Prowlers got their first strike. Drew Welsch got in on a rush and slipped a pass across to Tyler Fox. He slid the puck five-hole and got McMorran Place going.

That 1-0 score held into the third. After both teams got penalties to make it four-on-four, Bobby Price put a move on Jesse Anderson and ripped a shot past Connor McAnanama's glove for his team-high fourth goal of the playoffs. He hit the empty net as well to seal the deal.

"They're a tough team to lock down," said Prowlers assistant coach Chris Paulin. "This is playoff hockey, both teams are competing. It was the will of our team, that's what got us over the hump, especially late in the game when things got chaotic.

Cooper's shutout is the second in Prowlers playoff history after Michael Santaguida who got one in 2018. It was also Cooper's first as a pro. Price's two goals led the way offensively.

McAnanama made 27 saves in the loss.

"Both goalies played great," Paulin said. "That's playoff hockey, two good goalies going at it. [Cooper] played a hell of a game, he was battling all night, finding the puck and he competed."

Game 2 from Vision's Veterans Memorial Arena when Port Huron looks to advance to the finals and end the Black Bears' title defense. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 P.M. and the game will be streamed live on the PHP Network YouTube channel.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from April 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.