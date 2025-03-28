Hat Tricks Allow Six Unanswered Goals, Fall 6-3 in Binghamton

March 28, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Binghamton, N.Y. - The Binghamton Black Bears scored six unanswered goals to rally from a two-goal deficit and defeat the Hat Tricks, 6-3, at Visions Veterans Memorial Arena on Friday. Danbury's win streak ended at three games andit now trails the season series, 7-2.

Binghamton's CJ Stubbs scored the game-winner at 3:30 of the third period, lifting the Black Bears ahead, 4-2. Stubbs stole the puck at center ice and broke in on the right wing, wristing it into the top corner.

Austin Thompson had two goals, and earned the first star, while Jonny Ruiz contributed a goal and an assist.

Following a scoreless first 20 minutes, the middle frame featured five combined goals as Danbury scored back-to-back at 1:55 and 6:15. Jacob Ratcliffe centered a pass from the goal line for Aleksandr Vasilyev, who scored in the low slot for Danbury's first goal of the night and his 10th of the season. Chase Harwell tucked home a free puck on a rebound in front, giving the Hat Tricks a 2-0 lead.

But the Black Bears scored three unanswered goals in the second. Dan Wieber potted a goal from the high slot to get Binghamton on the board at 7:11. Chris Mott batted home a hanging puck in the crease to level the contest at two with 3:29 to go before the Black Bears recovered from Kyle Stephan's interference minor on Austin Thompson's shorthanded goal with 1:59 left.

Thompson's shorthanded goal marked Binghamton's 15th of the season, an FPHL high.

The scoring barrage carried into the third as the Black Bears buried three more.

After Stubbs made it 4-2, Thompson got his second goal of the night at 10:29 to pad Binghamton's lead at 5-2 and Cam Clark scored 4:16 later.

Ruiz scored on a rebound in front following Zach Ross' denied wrist shot at the goal line with 3:28 remaining.

Neither team capitalized on 13 combined power play chances, despite Binghamton (25.8%) holding the FPHL's best man-advantage scoring and Danbury ranking third (24.6%).

Conor McCollum made 42 saves but dropped to 20-12-6.

Up next, the Hat Tricks host the Black Bears for the back of a home-and-home on Alumni Night in Danbury. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m.

