Prowlers Hang 10 on Motor City

March 28, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

A seven-goal first period put the Port Huron Prowlers in cruise control en route to a 10-3 victory over the Motor City Rockers on March 28. Drew Welsch and Bobby Price each scored their first pro goals in their debuts.

For the fourth time in their last five games, the Prowlers got the opening goal within the first two minutes. Tonight, it was courtesy of Dylan Marty smacking home a loose puck at the crease. Later, Austin Fetterly had a shot tipped home by Braidan Simmons-Fischer right in front of the net and 20 seconds later, Bryan Parsons found Marty on the back post for his second of the night.

Just before the midway point of the first period, Fetterly crashed the net and put the puck home from in tight to make it 4-0. 45 seconds later, Price found Welsch for a one-timer right off a faceoff to chase Ricardo Gonzalez who allowed five goals on 14 shots.

Just over two minutes later, the puck slipped in front to Welsch who potted his second of the night and the rout continued. Lukas Lacny picked the corner for a power play goal with nine seconds left and Port Huron had a touchdown with the extra point before the first 20 minutes expired.

"The guys showed up ready to go tonight," said Prowlers assistant coach Chris Paulin. "It's a rivalry series and we knew it was going to be difficult. We came with the intensity that allowed us to have success early."

TJ Sneath got one back early in the second but the Prowlers pressed back. Price set up Daniel Chartrand for a tally and then got his first pro goal on a rip from the slot.

"To see the boys get their pro debuts after four years of playing with them and to get a goal was super cool to see," Price said.

Motor City picked up a couple more goals late in the second. Jamie Bucell rounded out the scoring with the only goal of the third.

Fetterly, Price and Simmons-Fischer added a pair of assists each to their goals. Tyler Fox dished out three helpers in his pro debut. Welsch and Marty had two goals while Alex Johnson and Adam Heinzl added two assists. Reid Cooper got the win with 23 games.

Sneath and Eli Rivers picked up a goal and an assist apiece and Nick Gullo had two helpers. Bryn Sommerfelt made 27 saves on 32 shots in relief but Gonzalez took the loss.

The series shifts to Port Huron on March 29 at 6:05 P.M. Tickets are available at phprowlers.com/tickets.

