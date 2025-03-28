Port Huron Dominates Motor City, Decimates Rockers 10-3

March 28, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Motor City Rockers News Release







Fraser MI - It was a night to forget for the Motor City Rockers.

Port Huron came into Big Boy Arena and immediately imposed their will.

Before Motor City even recorded a shot on net, the Prowlers lit the lamp five different times.

Dylan Marty opened the scoring for Port Huron less than a minute in, going top shelf on a deflected puck sitting in the low slot.

Braiden Simmons-Fischer tipped a shot in five minutes later to extend the score to 2-0, and 20 seconds later Marty scored again, giving Port Huron the 3-0.

Austin Fetterly scored, along with two from Drew Welsch and a Lukas Lacny goal to finish off the first period with the Prowlers leading 7-0.

TJ Sneath scored a minute into the second period to put the Rockers on the board, 7-1.

Dan Chartrand and Bobby Price each found the back of the net, extending the Port Huron advantage to 9-1.

Eli Rivers and Nick Magill-Diaz each netted a goal for Motor City, slightly lowering the deficit to 9-3.

The final goal of the game was scored by Jamie Bucell, capping the score at 10-3 Port Huron.

The loss snapped the Rockers modest three game win streak, while the Prowlers extended their winning streak to eight.

The two squads will rematch in Port Huron at McMorran Arena, puck drop is scheduled for 6:05, catch the action on the Rockers YouTube page for their first road broadcast of the year.

