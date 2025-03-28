Bobcats Blow 2-Goal Lead, Fall to Birds 5-4

March 28, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Blue Ridge Bobcats News Release







WYTHEVILLE, VA - Despite putting home a trio of goals in the first half of the second period, and help on the out-of-town scoreboard, the Blue Ridge Bobcats blew a two-goal third period lead and fell 5-4 at home to the Carolina Thunderbirds before Hitachi Energy Arena's biggest ever crowd of 2,033.

Milan Breczko took only seven minutes of his professional hockey career to hop on the scoresheet, sniping a rebound off a shot from Hunter Godmere past Boris Babik to open the scoring for both sides. Carolina added two unanswered and led 2-1 after one.

The Bobcats responded with a feline flurry in the second, starting with a snipe by Mike Mercurio just 57 seconds into the middle frame. Then, 2 goals in 37 seconds from Godmere and Josh Slegers flipped the game on its lid and saw Blue Ridge move ahead by two after 2.

Carolina responded with three unanswered in the third from Jacob Schnapp, Petr Panacek and the shorthanded game winner from Zach White.

Both teams complete their season series, which Carolina has now cliched 8-5, tomorrow night in Winston-Salem.

