River Dragons Edged by HC Venom, 3-2

COLUMBUS, GA - The Columbus River Dragons tried to rally late but could not tie the game, falling to the HC Venom 3-2 at the Columbus Civic Center on Friday night.

Trailing 3-1 late in the third period, Justin MacDonald scored to bring Columbus within a goal at 16:27 from Ryan Hunter and Noah Hatcher, giving the rookie forward his first pro point on the play.

Columbus would then pull Trevor Babin (25 saves) for the extra attacker and despite a furious flurry to tie things up, the River Dragons fell short.

Clendenin Stewart scored twice and Trey Fischer netted the game winner for HC Venom.

Notes:

The meeting was the first-ever between the River Dragons and Venom.

Hatcher recorded his first pro point in his first pro game. Rookie forward Joel Texmo also appeared in his first pro game.

Columbus remains two points away from clinching a post-season berth.

The same two teams play twice more this weekend, Saturday night at 7:05 pm and Sunday at 4:05 pm. Tickets are on sale for all remaining River Dragons home games through the Civic Center Box Office and online at TicketMaster.com.

