Black Bears Storm Back

March 28, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Binghamton Black Bears News Release







BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Black Bears defeated the Danbury Hat Tricks 6-3 on Friday night. Auston Thomspon was the only multi-goal scorer in the contest, as Binghamton came back from behind 0-2. Binghamton scored six goals in the final two periods.

For the ninth time this season, Binghamton and Danbury battled it out on the ice. Neither side was able to crack the scoreboard in the first period.

It wasn't until early in the second period that Danbury was able to break the ice. The Hat Tricks scored 1:55 into the frame and followed up with an insurance goal at 6:15. For 30 seconds the arena fell silent, as for the second time in a row, Danbury had a two-goal lead over Binghamton. An adrenaline shot came over the crowd as Dan Wieber scored his second of the year. Wieber's tally came a minute after Danbury grew their lead to two. Later in the frame, Chris Mott batted a puck out of mid-air to tie the game. From that point on the Black Bears did not look back. A late period penalty put Binghamton on the kill but it was the Black Bears generating the offense. Austin Thompson toe-dragged around his defender, shorthanded, and gave Binghamton their first lead of the night. After two periods, the Black Bears led 3-2, after being down 0-2.

The home team kept the tempo up in the third. CJ Stubbs scored to give Binghamton an insurance goal. Thompson grabbed his second of the night, Cam Clark added the final goal for Binghamton, as Connor McAnanama was credited with an assist. McAnanama picked up his 29th victory of the season as Binghamton has now won 45 games this year. Binghamton defeats Danbury 6-3 on Friday night in front of the back-to-back sellout crowd.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.