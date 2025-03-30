Wickline Blanks Venom Sunday

March 30, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Columbus River Dragons News Release







COLUMBUS, GA - Cody Wickline scored twice and Trevor Babin recorded his first shutout in a River Dragons uniform as Columbus topped HC Venom 3-0 on Sunday afternoon at the Columbus Civic Center.

Wickline opened the scoring at 8:58 of the second period, taking an Alex Storjohann centering feed and beating John Moriarty (31 saves) over the shoulder while falling to the ice to make it 1-0 River Dragons.

At 7:01 of the third period, Wickline would score again, this time a shorthanded goal from Austin Daae and Nathan Balkwill to forge a 2-0 lead.

Daae recorded a shorthanded empty net goal with just under a minute remaining to cap the scoring and give Columbus the win.

Babin stopped all 20 shots he faced in earning the win and his first shutout of the season.

With the victory, Columbus has now secured a berth in the Commissioners Cup Playoffs for 2025.

The River Dragons are on the road in Monroe for three straight next week Thursday, Friday and Saturday before returning home to wrap the regular season April 11 and 12 against the Athens Rock Lobsters. Saturday's game will be the final Chick-fil-A Midland, Kissin' 99.3 Family Four Pack game of the season, available online at RDragonsMerch.com

