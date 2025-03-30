Rock Lobsters Sweep Zydeco All Weekend Long

March 30, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

ATHENS, GA - The Athens Rock Lobsters ended their season series against the Baton Rouge Zydeco undefeated, with a decisive 9-3 win on Report Card Night Sunday in Akins Ford Arena.

Still on a high since returning from his ECHL loan Friday, Troy Murray started the night off with two goals in the first period.

Baton Rouge struck late in the first 20 with a power-play goal scored by Shane Haggerty.

The Zydeco got the better of the Rock Lobsters in the second period, out-scoring the hosts 2-1 in the middle frame.

Thomas McGuire and Ethan Matchim each scored their first goals of the season; in between, Kayson Gallant cushioned his lead among FPHL power-play goal scorers with his 15th goal on the man advantage this year.

Athens exploded for offense in the third period, scoring a total of six goals.

Brandon Picard and Matt Garcia each scored a pair of goals in the final 20, supplemented with tallies from Avery Smith and Daniil Glukharyov.

Smith and Garcia each ended the night with a Gordie Howe hat trick, where a player logs a goal, assist and a fight in a single game.

Josh Rosenzweig won in his return from suspension with a 31-save performance.

The top two teams in the FPHL will square off Wednesday and Thursday, as the Athens Rock Lobsters (41-8-3, 115 pts) face the Empire-division leading Binghamton Black Bears. The puck will drop on the series opener at 7:05 p.m. Tickets can be found HERE.

