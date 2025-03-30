FPHL Ice Chips - Game Recaps

BATON ROUGE ZYDECO at ATHENS ROCK LOBSTERS

Athens Aces Test Against Zydeco

by Matteen Zibanejadrad

Athens, GA - The Athens Rock Lobsters ended their season series against the Baton Rouge Zydeco undefeated, with a decisive 9-3 win on Report Card Night Sunday in Akins Ford Arena.

Still on a high since returning from his ECHL loan Friday, Troy Murray started the night off with two goals in the first period.

Baton Rouge struck late in the first 20 with a power-play goal scored by Shane Haggerty.

The Zydeco got the better of the Rock Lobsters in the second period, out-scoring the hosts 2-1 in the middle frame.

Thomas McGuire and Ethan Matchim each scored their first goals of the season; in between, Kayson Gallant cushioned his lead among FPHL power-play goal scorers with his 15th goal on the man advantage this year.

Athens exploded for offense in the third period, scoring a total of six goals.

Brandon Picard and Matt Garcia each scored a pair of goals in the final 20, supplemented with tallies from Avery Smith and Daniil Glukharyov.

Smith and Garcia each ended the night with a Gordie Howe hat trick, where a player logs a goal, assist and a fight in a single game.

Josh Rosenzweig won in his return from suspension with a 31-save performance.

The top two teams in the FPHL will square off Wednesday and Thursday, as the Athens Rock Lobsters (41-8-3, 115 pts) face the Empire-division leading Binghamton Black Bears. The puck will drop on the series opener at 7:05 p.m.

HC VENOM at COLUMBUS RIVER DRAGONS

River Dragons Shutout Venom

Wickline Scores Two Goals

by Tom Callahan

Columbus, GA - Cody Wickline scored twice and Trevor Babin recorded his first shutout in a River Dragons uniform as Columbus topped HC Venom 3-0 on Sunday afternoon at the Columbus Civic Center.

Wickline opened the scoring at 8:58 of the second period, taking an Alex Storjohann centering feed and beating John Moriarty (31 saves) over the shoulder while falling to the ice to make it 1-0 River Dragons.

At 7:01 of the third period, Wickline would score again, this time a shorthanded goal from Austin Daae and Nathan Balkwill to forge a 2-0 lead.

Daae recorded a shorthanded empty net goal with just under a minute remaining to cap the scoring and give Columbus the win.

Babin stopped all 20 shots he faced in earning the win and his first shutout of the season.

With the victory, Columbus has now secured a berth in the Commissioners Cup Playoffs for 2025.

The River Dragons are on the road in Monroe for three straight next week Thursday, Friday and Saturday before returning home to wrap the regular season April 11 and 12 against the Athens Rock Lobsters. Saturday's game will be the final Chick-fil-A Midland, Kissin' 99.3 Family Four Pack game of the season, available online at RDragonsMerch.com.

