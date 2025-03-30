Athens Rock Lobsters Sellout Star Wars Night

March 30, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Athens Rock Lobsters News Release







ATHENS, GA - A galaxy not so far, far away - in fact, right here in Athens - was the setting for yet another sold-out night at Akins Ford Arena as the Athens Rock Lobsters welcomed 5,715 roaring fans for the wildly popular Star Wars Night.

This marks another full-capacity crowd for the Rock Lobsters in their inaugural season, with both the lower bowl and upper deck seats completely sold out ahead of puck drop. Fans of all ages packed the arena, many in full costume, to take part in one of the team's most beloved theme nights.

The evening was filled with Star Wars-themed activations, lightsaber battles, character meet & greets, and an electric energy that only the Force - and Rock Lobsters hockey - could generate. The night was capped off with a thrilling shutout victory by the Rock Lobsters over the Baton Rouge Zydeco, proving once again that hockey and entertainment make the perfect team.

"This night showcases what we've always believed - that bringing people together through theme nights isn't just fun, it's foundational to what we're building," said Scott Hull, President of the Athens Rock Lobsters. "It proves that this organization is about more than just hockey; it's about entertainment, community, and creating unforgettable moments inside Akins Ford Arena."

The out-of-this-world energy and sellout attendance highlight the deep bond growing between the Rock Lobsters and the Athens community.

"This sellout shows that the community has truly adopted the Athens Rock Lobsters as one of their own," said Britton Briley, Director of Marketing for the Rock Lobsters. "We're honored to be part of such an amazing city that shows up and shows out for nights like these. Our inaugural season has been tremendously received by a fan base that is out of this galaxy."

With fan enthusiasm continuing to skyrocket, the Rock Lobsters are quickly cementing their place as a cornerstone of Athens culture - where sports, spectacle, and the spirit of community collide.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.