Tom Callahan Calls 1,300th Professional Game

March 30, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Columbus River Dragons News Release







COLUMBUS, Ga. - Tom Callahan, the Columbus River Dragons' Director of Broadcasting and Communications, achieved a tremendous milestone today, calling his 1,300th professional game.

Callahan has been the Voice of the River Dragons for three years now, calling over 160 games for the Dragons. He was named the 2022-23 FPHL Broadcaster of the Year in his first season with the squad.

"The River Dragons organization would like to congratulate Tom on this milestone," stated Jeff Croop, Ignite Sports and Entertainment COO, Governor and General Manager. "1,300 games is a testament to Tom's great vision of the game of hockey and fantastic broadcasting voice."

With this milestone, Callahan brings over 20 years and 1,300 games called in professional hockey, including five years in the NHL with the Nashville Predators. He has also served as a playoff correspondent for NHL Network, been an on-air host for ESPN Radio Nashville and has called numerous sports in addition to hockey like baseball, football, basketball, golf and lacrosse.

