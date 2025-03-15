River Dragons Complete Weekend Sweep Of Moccasins

March 15, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Columbus River Dragons News Release







COLUMBUS, GA - Austin Daae scored once and added two assists while Cody Wickline picked up three helpers as the Columbus River Dragons beat the Monroe Moccasins 5-1 on Saturday night.

Columbus scored four goals in the first period, putting Monroe in a hole from which they could not climb out. Daae started the scoring at 4:42 of the first period, followed by Tristan Reid's first pro goal at 10:39. Alex Storjohann and Justin MacDonald added singles to wrap the period.

In the third the teams traded goals, with Monroe's lone goal coming off the stick of Yianni Liarakos while Alexander Jmaeff cemented the win for the River Dragons.

Matt Petizian made a successful return from IR with 34 saves to earn the win.

Notes:

Eleven River Dragons players totaled at least a point in the game.

Wickline tallied his third three-point game of the season. It's also the second time this year he's recorded three assists in a game.

Petizian earned his first win since February 7 against Mississippi in his first game action in over a month.

Daae's 1-2-3 performance was his second of the season, with the first happening February 8 against Mississippi.

The River Dragons are back on the road this Friday and Saturday night in Carolina against the Thunderbirds before returning home for a three-game set with the HC Venom March 28, 29 and 30. Tickets are on sale for all remaining River Dragons home games through the Civic Center Box Office and online at TicketMaster.com.

