McAnanama Shuts the Door

March 15, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Binghamton Black Bears News Release







BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Black Bears defeated the Carolina Thunderbirds 1-0 on Saturday night in the only matchup of the season. Connor McAnanama recorded his fourth shutout of the season, stopping all 26 shots he faced.

In perhaps the most anticipated matchup of the season, the two finalists from last year met on the ice for the only time. Carolina and Binghamton had not played since May 10th of last year during the cup finals. In a playoff-like atmosphere, both teams traded chances early. Carolina had the only power play of the period but failed to convert. Binghamton had the shot advantage 12-7, but the two sides went to the locker room searching for the first goal.

In period number two, Binghamton would be the side to break the ice. Austin Thompson picked a corner right off the faceoff 1:27 into the period. That proved to be the only goal of the game. Carolina had two more power play chances that frame but could not crack Connor McAnanama. Binghamton carried a 1-0 lead into the locker room.

Carolina pushed hard, early in the third searching for the equalizer. On the other hand, Binghamton was attempting to find the insurance goal. Neither side was successful as both netminders dueled the rest of the game. Mario Cavaliere made 34 saves in a losing effort, and McAnanama earned his fourth shutout of the season, making 26 saves in goal.

Binghamton wins the only rematch of the season, 1-0.

