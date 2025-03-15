Lobsters Sweep Zydeco in Game Two

March 15, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Athens Rock Lobsters News Release







BATON ROUGE, LA - The Athens Rock Lobsters defeated the Baton Rouge Zydeco 3-1 Saturday night in Raising Cane's River Center.

Keeping his hand hot, Orca Wiesblatt found himself in the net with the puck after converting through the five-hole of Sammy Bernard five minutes into the contest.

It took nearly 20 minutes of play, but Scott Shorrock formulated a response for the Zydeco in the second period flipping a backhand into the Athens net.

Milan worked his magic as only he could at the 12:06 mark of the middle 20, sliding a no-look feed toward Wiesblatt for the Killer Whale's second of the night.

Athens created some comfort as Malik Johnson one-timed a Kayson Gallant dropped pass into the top shelf in the opening moments of the third period.

Both goaltenders shone in the matchup, but Josh Rosenzweig took home the win and stopped 35 shots in the process.

Having a chance now to tie Carolina on points with their two games at hand, the Rock Lobsters (35-7-3, 98 pts) return to Akins Ford Arena Sunday night to try and exact revenge against the Blue Ridge Bobcats.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.