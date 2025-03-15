Rock Lobsters Are 2025 Commissioner Cup Playoff Bound

Athens, GA - In their inaugural season, the Athens Rock Lobsters have made history by officially clinching a spot in the 2025 Commissioner's Cup Playoffs. The team's remarkable first-year dominance in the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) has not only earned them a place in postseason contention but has cemented their reputation as one of the league's premier franchises.

Currently sitting second in the Continental Division and boasting an impressive 34-7-3 record (95 points), the Rock Lobsters have established themselves as a force to be reckoned with. Their on-ice performance has been nothing short of spectacular, and their impact off the ice is equally commendable-ranking third in league attendance with an average of 3,847 fans per game. Additionally, Athens has quickly become known as a pipeline for developing high-level talent, sending multiple players to higher leagues, reinforcing their commitment to professional hockey development.

"This team has shown incredible leadership, dedication, and impact on the ice," said Head Coach Steve Martinson. "The level of hockey we've been able to play night in and night out speaks volumes to the effort these players put in. Forward Garrett Milan, wearing #10, is second in the entire league in points, which just goes to show the caliber of professional hockey we've established in Athens."

The Rock Lobsters' success is a testament to their hard work, strong leadership, and the unwavering support of Crustacean Nation. From their initial games on the road in October 2024 and finally playing at home on December 13th, 2025 at the Akins Ford Arena, the organization has grown tremendously, laying a foundation for long-term success in the Athens sports community.

"To see what this team has accomplished in such a short amount of time is truly remarkable," said Scott Hull, President of the Athens Rock Lobsters. "From building a roster to building a fanbase, this season has been a testament to the dedication and passion that surrounds this organization. Clinching a playoff spot in our first year is an incredible milestone, and we are excited for what's to come."

Before the postseason begins, fans still have plenty of opportunities to enjoy the excitement of the regular season at Akins Ford Arena. Don't miss these upcoming home games and special theme nights:

St. Patrick's Game - March 16th

Student Night - March 18th

Lobster Costume Night - March 20th

First Responders Night - March 28th

Star Wars Night - March 29th

Fan Appreciation Night - April 3rd

These games will be filled with thrilling hockey action, special promotions, and unforgettable fan experiences. Be sure to grab your tickets and be part of the excitement!

As the postseason approaches, playoff ticket strips, individual ticket sales, and bracket details will be announced soon. Fans are encouraged to stay updated by following the Athens Rock Lobsters' social media channels and signing up for the team's official newsletter for the latest playoff information and exclusive access.

