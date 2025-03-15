'Cats Dominate Venom in 6-1 Win, Move into 4th Place Tie

March 15, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Blue Ridge Bobcats News Release







WYTHEVILLE, VA - Refusing to repeat what they felt was one that slipped away, the Blue Ridge Bobcats came out flying and manhandled HC Venom en route to a complete 6-1 win, and with Baton Rouge's loss to Athens move into a tie for 4th place in the Continental Division.

Rookie-C netminder Anthony Shrum picked up first star honors and a 25-save victory in his professional debut between the pipes for the Bobcats, who tightened up defensively in front of their young goaltender.

Egor Ramanau opened the scoring in his return to the lineup, starting the Blue Ridge scoring onslaught late in the first. The Belarusian blueliner used his tremendous skate edge work to hold the puck onside, reverse sides an snipe a shot from the wing off the pad of John Moriarty and in for his third tally of the season.

Exactly 60 seconds later, the Bobcats struck on the man advantage thanks to Carson Andreoli, who deflected a shot from the point in front of the net off Moriarty and then shoveled the rebound high over top and right under the crossbar to double the Blue Ridge lead entering the middle frame.

Nick McHugh wasted no time less than two minutes into the second, dusting past Venom defenders and dangling a backhander past Moriarty for the 'Cats third of the evening. Dzianis Zaichyk answered with his second goal in as many nights, but it would be the only blemish for Shrum in his pro debut.

Just five minutes after the Venom pulled within a pair, captain Danny Martin notched his second man advantage marker in as many nights, in nearly identical fashion to Andreoli's power play tally.

The only scoring of the third came from the Autism Awareness tie-dye sweater clad 'Cats, who powered home a pair of goals in a 4:20 span to seal the deal.

While on a major penalty power play, Mike Mercurio notched his second in as many nights, tapping in a beautiful backdoor saucer pass from Hunter Godmere to give the raucous crowd of nearly 2,000 at Hitachi Energy Arena free Skeeter's Hot Dogs for their forthcoming Sunday.

Godmere was then on the receiving end of a backdoor feed, this time from Daniel Klinecky for the exclamation point on a full 60 minute effort.

Godmere and Andreoli earned third and second stars respectively for each recording a goal and two assists on the night.

The Bobcats now head to Akins Ford Arena tomorrow night for the season series finale with the division rival Athens Rock Lobsters. Puck drop is scheduled for 6:05 p.m., with coverage on BobcatsTV and 96.5 WCGX "The Cat" beginning at 5:50 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.