Athens Drops Zydeco

March 15, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Baton Rouge Zydeco News Release







Baton Rouge, LA - The Zydeco after getting one over on the Dashers last night look to repeat and get 3 more points in a crutial game to keep in the bidding for a top 3 seed. To do this they will have to beat a team that has had their number this season, not allowing them to get a single win.

The Zydeco off to a hot start in the 1st period as they skated hard and had a lot of chances, but it was Narek Aleksanyan finding the back of the net with his 13th goal of the season off a beautiful pass from Dmitry Kuznetsov making it 1-0 Zydeco. The Rock Lobsters just 1 minute later would find the puck from the end boards as Daniil Glukharev would center one out to Orca Wiesblatt and the Lobsters would tie it at one a piece. Later in the first, on the PP at 6:08 the Rock Lobsters would strike again as Filip Virgili would snipe one off the assist of Glukharev and Shinkaruk making it 2-1 Lobsters. That's where the score would stand after 20 minutes of play.

The second period would find the Zydeco down by one as they would trade power play chances with the Rock Lobsters. The Rock Lobsters with the power play just 4:18 into the second period would find the back of the net as the ever-reliable Garrett Milan gets the Lobsters a 3-1 lead assisted by Filip Virgili and Carter Shinkaruk. The Zydeco couldn't find the back of the net on their chance but kept the score close thanks to timely saves from Bailey Stephens holding the Rock Lobsters at bay on their next power play as they head to the third period down by two now.

In the third the Zydeco would have a little back and forth but just 5 minutes into the final frame of regulation the Athens Rock Lobsters would spring a breakaway pass to Kayson Gallant who pulled a no move Kucherov shot to beat Bailey Stephens 5-hole for the 4-1 lead. That would prove to be enough as the Zydeco dropped this one in regulation and the Rock Lobsters continue their dominance against Baton Rouge staying undefeated against the Zydeco.

Winning goaltender William Lavalliere saves 22 of 23 for a 0.950% and with a few highlight worthy saves, he earns his 10th win of the season, improving his record to 10-2-3

Losing goaltender Bailey Stephens made some key saves himself but after saving 23 of 27 earns a final save percentage of a 0.852% falling to a record of 11-4-3

Tomorrow night the Zydeco play their final game at home against the Rock Lobsters before heading back on the road against the Blue Ridge Bobcats in a very pivotal series against the Bobcats! Puckdrop tomorrow night will be at 7:05CT, the pre-game show will be live at 6:45!

