Fast Start Helps Prowlers Win Battle of I-94

March 15, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Port Huron Prowlers News Release







The Port Huron Prowlers have won the 2024-25 edition of the Battle of I-94 after a 7-3 win over the Motor City Rockers on March 15 at McMorran Place. Lukas Lacny led the way with Port Huron's second hat trick of the season.

"This trophy is for our fans," said Prowlers assistant coach Chris Paulin. "They've supported us all year, they're the best fans in the league and this means a lot to the fanbase. Obviously, no one liked it when they were parading their cup around last year so this one was for our fans. The boys know we have something bigger ahead."

One team was ready for puck drop and it was the Prowlers. After Motor City took an early penalty, Tucker Scantlebury took a shot that Ricardo Gonzalez got most of, but not enough, and it landed behind him in the net. 1:40 later, Lacny put himself on the highlight reel as he moved in alone on Gonzalez. As the Rockers netminder went for a poke check, the Slovakian forward pulled the puck between his legs to make it 2-0.

Port Huron continued to push. Just under nine minutes into the game, Lacny found Ludwig Thellström for his seventh of the year. 37 seconds later, Matt Graham was the benefactor of a rebound from a Reggie Millette shot bouncing off of him and in and it was 4-0 less than 10 and a half minutes in.

Motor City reset and started to push back in the second. Sam Gagnon found Hunter Hall in the left-wing circle for his first goal as a Rocker. The Prowlers got into penalty trouble throughout the middle frame and Ryan Rotondi put home his first of the season at the side of the crease.

"I thought we started losing some races in the second period," Paulin said. "We didn't have the same jump and same discipline in defensive zone coverage."

Lacny put the game out of reach early in the third. Two and a half minutes into the final period, he picked off a clearing attempt, turned towards the net and ripped a shot high glove for a power play goal. A few minutes later, Reggie Millette sent a seam pass to Lacny and he one-timed it for the hat trick strike.

Jameson Milam got one back for the Rockers on a power play, but Jamie Bucell put the icing on the cake with under two to go as the Prowlers beat the Rockers 7-3 for the second time this season.

Lacny led the way with five points on three goals and two assists. Graham added a pair of helpers to his tally while Millette and Austin Fetterly dished out three apples each. Valtteri Nousiainen extended his win streak to four starts after a 24-save performance.

"[Lacny] is a dynamic player, one of the best players in the league," Paulin said. "Humble guy, awesome hockey player and you have to give credit to his linemates. I thought Reggie had some unbelievable passes tonight, looks that nobody in the league would find. Graham is also a huge contributor to that success."

Hall finished with a goal and an assist while Gonzalez made 40 stops.

The Prowlers have a pair of home games next weekend as they welcome in HC Venom and the Mississippi Sea Wolves. Puck drop at McMorran Place is scheduled for 7:05 P.M. both nights and tickets are available at phprowlers.com/tickets.

