Zydeco Loses a Nail Biter

March 15, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Baton Rouge Zydeco News Release







Baton Rouge, LA - After dropping yesterday to the Rock Lobsters the. Zydeco are looking to capture some points against Athens before heading out on the road again.

In the first period the Rock Lobsters had a look on net as for the second straight game Daniil Glukharev found Orca Weisblatt just 5:09 making it 1-0 Zydeco. The Rock Lobsters had a couple more power play chances that got killed off by the Zydeco keeping it at 1-0.

The second period would find the Zydeco would find the tying goal just 5 minutes into the middle frame after a cycle from Shane Haggerty and a beautiful pass from Jake Cox to Scott Shorrock tying the game at 1-1. Later on in the period at 12:06 Glukharev would find Millan who would pass out to Weisblatt for his second goal of the game making it 2-1 Lobsters. That is where the game would sit after two periods.

In the third the Rock Lobsters would find the goal off a fast sequence from the stick of Malik Johnson to the assist of Kayson Gallant and Filip Virgili making it 3-1 Lobsters. The Zydeco would get a couple of late power play chances but to no eval as Athens would hang on and come out with the win remaining perfect against the Zydeco.

Winning goaltender Josh Rosenzweig saves 35 of 36 for a 0.972s% and a lot of great moments in between the pipes as he earns his 18th win of the season, improving his record to 18-6-1

Losing goaltender Sammy Bernard stood on his head and made some stellar saves but after saving 34 of 37 earns a final save percentage of a 0.919% falling to a record of 17-9-2

Next weekend is a series against the Blue Ridge Bobcats in Virginia which will most likely be a preview to the play in round. This series could be pivotal in deciding where the game will be held! Big game! You can catch it live on Zydeco TV at 7:30 EST on YouTube!

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.