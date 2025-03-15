River Dragons Activate Bersani from IR

March 15, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Columbus River Dragons News Release







COLUMBUS, GA - The Columbus River Dragons announced that they have activated forward Hunter Bersani from the IR and signed him to a four-game PTO.

Bersani has appeared in 26 games for the River Dragons this season with two goals and six assists for eight points. The 26-year-old Buffalo, NY native returns to action sitting on 99 points in his FPHL career, and could reach that milestone tonight against the Monroe Moccasins.

It's Legends Night at the Columbus Civic Center, with your ticket for the game also getting you admission to the Legends Game at 4:45 pm, featuring some of the greatest players from the Columbus Cottonmouths and River Dragons on the ice in friendly-yet-competitive action. Then at 7:05 pm the River Dragons look to finish the weekend sweep of the Monroe Moccasins. Single game seats are on sale now through the Civic Center Box Office and online at TicketMaster.com.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.