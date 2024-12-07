River Dragons Bounce Back for 3-1 Win

The Columbus River Dragons received goals from three different players and Sammy Bernard turned aside 17 shots in a 3-1 win over the Mississippi Sea Wolves on Saturday night at the Columbus Civic Center.

First period goals from Steven Klinck and Ryan Galvin would turn out to be all the River Dragons needed as they built a 2-0 first period lead. Ryan Hunter scored an insurance goal off of a Kyle Moore rebound at 17:05 of the second period to make it 3-0 after two periods.

Mississippi then got a break just nine seconds into the third period as Noah Hyppolite-Smith scored on a loose puck at the side of the River Dragons net. After dumping the puck into the Columbus zone, it somehow bounced past both Bernard and defenseman Nolan Slachetka who had gone behind the goal for the exchange. Instead Hyppolite-Smith's goal made it 3-1 and gave the Sea Wolves hope for a comeback.

Unfortunately for Mississippi, they managed only three more shots on goal for the entire period as the River Dragons defense helped secure the win.

Notes:

Ryan Galvin scored the game-winning goal on his birthday Saturday night.

The four shots against by Mississippi tied a second period low for the season, while the four third period shots against was the second-lowest third period total allowed by Columbus this season.

Bernard registered his seventh win of the season and his goals against average dipped to 1.91 on the year, second in the league. His .932 save percentage ranks third.

The game marked the return of Nathan Balkwill from IR. Balkwill was injured in the last game of the playoffs against Carolina last season and had not played until Saturday night. He posted no points and four shots on goal in the game.

