Hat Tricks Top Rockers

December 7, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Motor City Rockers News Release







Fraser, MI - Rico Gonzalez was a busy man for the Motor City Rockers Saturday night.

The Rocker net minder recorded a season high 58 saves in a 3-2 losing effort against Danbury.

The first period saw both goalies with a flawless slate, ending in a scoreless tie despite Danbury out-shooting Motor City 23-8.

Gonzalez showed his human side when 6:58 into the second frame, Danbury's Vadim Frolov finally beat him for the game's first goal.

Five minutes later in the period Gleb Bandurkin picked up a loose puck between the circles and put it right under the crossbar to extend the Danbury lead to 2-0.

Hat Trick captain Jonny Ruiz recorded an assist on the goal, collecting his 300th Federal Prospects Hockey League point in the process.

The Rockers would finally get on the board, thanks to a power play goal from Tristin Wells, netting his second in as many nights.

The contest would stay at 2-1 in favor of Danbury as the third period started.

Avery Smith found his way in front of the net, and was able to tip a shot past Danbury goalie Conner McCollum to even the score at 2-2.

7:49 into the third period, a Ryan Rotondi interference call would give Danbury their fourth power play of the night.

After killing the first three Hat Trick power plays, it was Frolov again for the Hat Tricks, with his second of the night to give Danbury the 3-2 lead, one they would never relinquish.

Despite a flurry of Rockers shots in the final few minutes, McCollum and the Hat Tricks denied Motor City a second straight third period comeback.

The loss snaps a modest three-game winning streak for Motor City.

Danbury will return home for a two game tilt with Hudson Valley next weekend, while Motor City prepares for a home and home series with in-state rival Port Huron.

The Rockers return to Big Boy Arena on Saturday, December 14th for the back half of the two game series with Port Huron. Puck drop is set for 7:05.

