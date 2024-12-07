Prowlers Acquire Former Black Bear Bucell

The Port Huron Prowlers have acquired forward Jamie Bucell via the Athens Rock Lobsters in exchange for future considerations the team announced today. Bucell will dress against his former team in Binghamton tonight.

"[We are] very excited to add Bucell," said Prowlers general manager Matt Graham. "When we saw he became available we wanted to make sure that he ended up with the cat on his chest. He's a highly skilled player who plays the game hard and with an edge. He's going to fit in great and we're happy to have him."

This season, Bucell has a goal and four points with the Black Bears in 14 games. He was released Thursday after Cameron Clark was activated. Athens picked him up off of waivers for the purpose of the trade.

Last season, the 28-year-old was in the SPHL with the Huntsville Havoc and recorded 13 points in 30 games. He split his first full pro season in 2022-23 between Huntsville and Binghamton.

Bucell played his NCAA hockey at Utica College where he helped the Pioneers to three UCHC conference titles in five years.

Bucell will get a chance to exact some revenge against his former club tonight as the Prowlers visit the Black Bears with a 7 P.M. puck drop. The game will be available live on the PHP Network YouTube channel.

