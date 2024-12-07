Zydeco Nearly Make Comeback, Fall 2-1 to Thunderbirds

After a 15-hour road trip from Baton Rouge to Winston-Salem, the Zydeco were prepared to take on the charging Carolina Thunderbirds for the first of only two meetings this season. It was a much sought after meeting between two of the top teams in the Continental Division.

The Thunderbirds broke the ice 6:31 into the game when Clay Keeley ripped a shot from the point that beat a screened Breandan Colgan over the glove. With about 5 minutes to go in the period, Gordon Whalen's shot from the near blueline was redirected by Jiri Pestuka for his 8th of the year.

The second period was scoreless but saw the Zydeco Penalty Kill start to get back on the right track. They killed off a 5 on 3 at the end of the 2nd and beginning of the 3rd to start turning the tides in the Zydeco favor.

Even still, the Thunderbirds played the Zydeco hard and refused to allow any opportunities from between the dots. Most of the Zydeco chances were from the outside during the game. At the end of a five-minute powerplay, the Zydeco finally came through with a Kevin Szabad Powerplay goal and the "Comeback Kids" were back at it again.

The Zydeco continued to generate chances but were held off the scoreboard. The best chance came with under 50 seconds left to go in the game, Shane Haggerty found the puck on his stick right in front of the net. Babik got most of the shot off his shoulder, deflected off Elijah Wilson and rolled to the goal line and seemed to nearly cross the goal line. The call on the ice was no goal, and after video review was determined as no goal.

Time would run out on the Zydeco and what turned out to be quite a hockey game between these two top teams in the FPHL. Carolina would win the game by a score of 2-1.

Jackson Bond left tonight's game with an upper body injury, it is unclear whether he will return tomorrow or not.

Baton Rouge's record will drop to 12-5-0-1 and will finish this two-game set against Carolina tomorrow night. You can catch the game on YouTube with puck drop is at 5:05pm CT, and pre-game show starts at 4:40pm CT.

