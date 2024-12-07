Balkwill to Make Season Debut Tonight against Sea Wolves

December 7, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Columbus River Dragons News Release







COLUMBUS, GA - Nathan Balkwill has been activated and will appear in his first game of the season tonight against the Mississippi Sea Wolves.

The 24-year-old Balkwill was selected to the FPHL Rookie All-Star Team last season, appearing in 51 games for Columbus with 2-13-15 and 114 minutes in penalties to go along with a plus-26 rating. He was selected by the Baton Rouge Zydeco in the FPHL's summer 2024 expansion draft, but Columbus traded goaltender Breandan Colgan to the Zydeco in exchange for Balkwill, Connor Lind, and Edgars Ozolinsh.

Hailing from Orillia, ON, Balkwill has yet to play a game this season while rehabilitating an injury suffered in the playoffs last year against Carolina. He has been cleared to play and will make his season debut tonight against the Sea Wolves at 7:05 pm.

Tickets are on sale for all remaining River Dragons home games through the Civic Center Box Office and online at TicketMaster.com. Don't miss the Scorch and Torch birthday party December 13 or our annual Teddy Bear Toss and Ugly Sweater night Saturday, December 14, which also happens to be the next Chick-fil-A Midland Kissin 99.3 Family Four Pack Night!

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from December 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.