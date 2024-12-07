Clark's Lights the Lamp Three Times on Teddy Bear Night

December 7, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Binghamton Black Bears News Release







BINGHAMTON- The Binghamton Black Bears defeated the Port Huron Prowlers 5-2 on Saturday night. The teams spilt the weekend series with one win each, as the Black Bears came out ahead on Teddy Bear Toss Night.

A packed arena erupted every time Binghamton put on shot on net in the first period, searching for the illustrious teddy bear goal. It would come on a broken play halfway through the period as goaltender, Valtteri Nousianien came out of the net to play the puck. Cam Clark was able to intercept the pass, and from a low angle, beat the goalie before he could recover.

Teddy bears rained down on the ice, as Clark and the team celebrated the first goal of the night...

After the brief delay for cleanup, Binghamton found themselves in on a 5-on-3, and who else but Clark to tip-in his second of the night. Dakota Bohn picked up the primary helper with his blast for his 16th assist of the season. At the end of one period, the Black Bears led 2-0.

Port Huron answered back quickly to begin the second. Reggie Millette got the Prowlers on the board just 3:50 into the frame off a cross-ice feed. Special teams came into play once again for the Black Bears as they were able to reclaim their two-goal lead thanks to Kyle Stephan and Tyson Kirkby connecting on a shorthanded goal. Kirkby passed across the crease to Stephan on the far post and Binghamton was able to tally their fourth SHG of the season. Not too much further, Don Olivieri wanted to make sure his name appeared in the box score and with no hesitation off a stolen pass, fired a booming slap shot into the cage. Black Bears led 4-1 after 40.

A penalty filled third period took place once again in the weekend series. Port Huron was able to squeeze one out on the power play thanks to Joel Frazee, but the Bears were able to get the last laugh as Cam "Teddy Bear" Clark deposited the puck into the empty net to record his first ever professional hat trick. Black Bears win by a final score of 5-2.

