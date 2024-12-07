FPHL Ice Chips - Game Recaps

December 7, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) News Release







BATON ROUGE ZYDECO at CAROLINA THUNDERBIRDS

Thunderbirds Win Seventh Straight in Shootout over Baton Rouge, 3-2

Gus Ford's goal in second round of shootout defeats the Zydeco

by Brendan Reilly

Winston-Salem, NC - After seeing a two-goal lead disappear late in the 3rd period, the Carolina Thunderbirds defeated the Baton Rouge Zydeco, 3-2, (1-0) in three rounds of the shootout on Saturday night at the Fairgrounds Arena in front of 2,952 fans.

Carolina (10-1-3) jumped on the board in the 1st period for the second straight night. On a 5-on-3 power play, Gus Ford snapped home his seventh goal of the season at the 9:19 mark, giving the home side a 1-0 lead after 20 minutes.

In the 2nd period, the Thunderbirds doubled their advantage just over the midway point of the period. Jiri Pestuka fed a between the legs pass to Jan Salak who centered a puck off of a Baton Rouge (12-5-2) defensemen's stick deflecting into the back of the net, giving the Thunderbirds a 2-0 advantage.

Leading by two after 40 minutes, Carolina tried to close out the win in regulation, but Kevin Szabad tucked home his second goal of the weekend with 14:29 remaining in regulation, and with the extra attacker on for Baton Rouge, Dmitry Kuznetsov tied the game with 16 seconds remaining in the 3rd, sending the two sides to overtime.

Neither side could find a winner in the five minutes and Carolina and Baton Rouge went to a shootout. In the first round of the shootout, both netminders, Bailey Stephens for the Zydeco and Mario Cavaliere for the Thunderbirds, stopped each shot. In the 2nd round, Cavaliere stoned Kuznetsov keeping the shootout scoreless. Ford then got the puck for Carolina and beat Stephens glove side, putting the Thunderbirds on the verge of their seventh straight in the third round. Elijah Wilson stepped up for the Zydeco but Cavaliere denied him giving the Thunderbirds the win in the shootout, 3-2 (1-0).

Carolina has now won seven straight games and are set to welcome in the Watertown Wolves for the first time since the 2022-23 season next Friday night. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:35 p.m. from the Fairgrounds Arena.

Two Goal Third Period Forces Extra Time, Lose in Shootout 3-2

by Andy Poetzinger

Winston-Salem, NC - This young Zydeco team is extremely fun to watch. No matter the opponent, they will play until the final horn. Kevin Szabad said it best last week "we have this identity as a team that never quits". That trend continued this weekend against the Thunderbirds.

Last night, they nearly tied the game late and lost 2-1 to Carolina. Tonight, they were hoping to generate more offense than Friday night's game where they had 25 shots on net, mostly from the outsides.

The first period of tonight's game saw Carolina open the scoring for the second straight night as Gus Ford potted a Powerplay goal with only 8 seconds remaining on a Zydeco 5 on 3 penalty kill. That would be the only goal of the period.

Just as they had in the first, the Thunderbirds opened the scoring in the 2nd period. Over halfway through the period Jan Salak had thrown the puck from the bottom of the far circle towards the net hoping to hit Pancek who was battling with Namiki at the top of the crease, and beat Bailey Stephens to make it 2-0, and that's how the period would close.

As they have all year long, the Zydeco would not back down. They turned the heat up if anything and were rewarded with a goal from Kevin Szabad, his second of the weekend. He received a great pass from Elijah Wilson and had a breakaway from the top of the circles and slid it under the pad of Mario Cavaliere.

In true Zydeco fashion, it was a full court press to tie the game. Finally, with 15 seconds remaining Dmitry Kuznetsov was able to rip a shot from the top of the near circle and somehow beat a maze of bodies and Cavaliere to tie the game and force overtime.

Overtime generated chances on both sides, but no one was able to find the back of the net and took us to a shootout. Both teams went scoreless in round one of the shootout. Dmitry Kuznetsov was stopped and Gus Ford beat Bailey Stephens over the glove to give Carolina a lead in the second round. Mario Cavaliere was able to get a glove on Elijah Wilson's attempt and the Thunderbirds came away with the extra point. Bailey Stephens made 38 saves and Mario Cavaliere made 37 through 65 minutes of play.

Baton Rouge's record will drop to 12-5-0-2 and make their way back to Baton Rouge to prepare for the Blue Ridge Bobcats who come to town for a three game set next week start Friday at 7:05. The pregame show will start at 6:40. You can catch all the action on the Baton Rouge Zydeco YouTube page.

PORT HURON PROWLERS at BINGHAMTON BLACK BEARS

Clark's Lights the Lamp Three Times on Teddy Bear Night

by Brooks Hill

Binghamton, NY - The Binghamton Black Bears defeated the Port Huron Prowlers 5-2 on Saturday night. The teams spilt the weekend series with one win each, as the Black Bears came out ahead on Teddy Bear Toss Night.

A packed arena erupted every time Binghamton put on shot on net in the first period, searching for the illustrious teddy bear goal. It would come on a broken play halfway through the period as goaltender, Valtteri Nousianien came out of the net to play the puck. Cam Clark was able to intercept the pass, and from a low-angle, beat the goalie before he could recover.

Teddy bears rained down on the ice, as Clark and the team celebrated the first goal of the night.

After the brief delay for cleanup, Binghamton found themselves in on a 5-on-3, and who else but Clark to tip-in his second of the night. Dakota Bohn picked up the primary helper with his blast for his 16th assist of the season. At the end of one period, the Black Bears led 2-0.

Port Huron answered back quickly to begin the second. Reggie Millette got the Prowlers on the board just 3:50 into the frame off a cross-ice feed. Special teams came into play once again for the Black Bears as they were able to reclaim their two-goal lead thanks to Kyle Stephan and Tyson Kirkby connecting on a shorthanded goal. Kirkby passed across the crease to Stephan on the far post and Binghamton was able to tally their fourth SHG of the season. Not to much further, Don Olivieri wanted to make sure his name appeared in the box score and with no hesitation off a stolen pass, fired a booming slap shot into the cage. Black Bears led 4-1 after 40.

A penalty filled third period took place once again in the weekend series. Port Huron was able to squeeze one out on the power play thanks to Joel Frazee, but the Bears were able to get the last laugh as Cam "Teddy Bear" Clark deposited the puck into the empty net to record his first ever professional hat trick. Black Bears win by a final score of 5-2.

Prowlers Fall to Split in Binghamton

by Will Wiegelman

Binghamton, NY - The Port Huron Prowlers dropped a 5-2 decision to the Binghamton Black Bears at Visions Veterans Memorial Arena on December 7. The teams split their weekend series in Binghamton.

Cameron Clark opened the scoring just past the midpoint of the opening period as he stole a clearing attempt from Valtteri Nousiainen and put it in the vacated cage to set off the teddy bear toss. After a lengthy delay to clean up the ice, Port Huron got into penalty trouble and Dakota Bohn sent a wrist shot that Clark deflected home to make it 2-0 after 20 minutes.

The Prowlers got one back early in the second. Alex Johnson fired a seam pass to Reggie Millette and he scored his third of the season. Port Huron got a man advantage trying to tie the score, but a turnover at the Binghamton blue line led Tyson Kirkby to start a two-on-one that was finished by Kyle Stephen for the Black Bears' fourth shorthanded goal of the season, tied for the league lead.

Five minutes later, the Prowlers turned the puck over in their own end and Donald Olivieri sent a turnaround clapper to the top shelf to extend the Binghamton lead to 4-1.

"Everyone notices the turnover but there's usually a mistake or two or three before that that leads to it," said Prowlers assistant coach Chris Paulin. "We have a lot to clean up this week but a lot of good things to build on as well, I was impressed with the effort from the guys and I expect good things this week at practice."

In the third, the Black Bears turned it over in their own zone and Joel Frazee sent a shot past Nolan Egbert. That's as close as the Prowlers got as Clark completed the hat trick into the empty net.

Nousiainen made 30 saves in the loss for Port Huron.

Kirkby had a pair of helpers for Binghamton and Egbert stopped 27 shots.

The teams combined for 163 penalty minutes including 12 misconducts.

"This is a divisional matchup, it's a rivalry," Paulin said. "Everyone knows they're the defending champion and we're hungry to take that from them. It's going to be a battle and war every time we play them. I think the guys stood up, physically, for themselves. I thought there were a lot of extras behind the play that I didn't like and guys banded together, protected each other, played hard for each other and that definitely will spill over [to our next series against Binghamton]. We'll be tough to play against at home."

The Prowlers return home on Friday, December 13 to take on the Motor City Rockers on CL Spirit night. Specialty jerseys will be auctioned off after the game and the only way to have a chance at one is to be there. Tickets are available at phprowlers.com/tickets.

DANBURY HAT TRICKS at MOTOR CITY ROCKERS

Gonzalez's 58 Save Effort Not Enough in 3-2 Loss to Danbury

by Brady Beedon

Fraser, MI - Rico Gonzalez was a busy man for the Motor City Rockers Saturday night. The Rocker net minder recorded a season high 58 saves in a 3-2 losing effort against Danbury.

The first period saw both goalies with a flawless slate, ending in a scoreless tie despite Danbury out-shooting Motor City 23-8.

Gonzalez showed his human side when 6:58 into the second frame, Danbury's Vadim Frolov finally beat him for the game's first goal.

Five minutes later in the period Gleb Bandurkin picked up a loose puck between the circles and put it right under the crossbar to extend the Danbury lead to 2-0.

Hat Trick captain Jonny Ruiz recorded an assist on the goal, collecting his 300th Federal Prospects Hockey League point in the process.

The Rockers would finally get on the board, thanks to a power play goal from Tristin Wells, netting his second in as many nights.

The contest would stay at 2-1 in favor of Danbury as the third period started.

Avery Smith found his way in front of the net, and was able to tip a shot past Danbury goalie Conner McCollum to even the score at 2-2.

7:49 into the third period, a Ryan Rotondi interference call would give Danbury their fourth power play of the night.

After killing the first three Hat Trick power plays, it was Frolov again for the Hat Tricks, with his second of the night to give Danbury the 3-2 lead, one they would never relinquish.

Despite a flurry of Rockers shots in the final few minutes, McCollum and the Hat Tricks denied Motor City a second straight third period comeback.

The loss snaps a modest three-game winning streak for Motor City.

Danbury will return home for a two game tilt with Hudson Valley next weekend, while Motor City prepares for a home and home series with in-state rival Port Huron.

The Rockers return to Big Boy Arena on Saturday, December 14th for the back half of the two game series with Port Huron. Puck drop is set for 7:05.

Hat Tricks Heavily Outshoot Rockers, Frolov's Two Goals Push Hat Tricks to 3-2 Win

by Wyatt Kopelman

Fraser, MI - Vadim Frolov had the game-winning goal in a two-goal night, Jonny Ruiz logged his 300th FPHL point and the Hat Tricks took down the Motor City Rockers 3-2 at Big Boy Arena on Saturday to finish off a five-game road trip.

Frolov scored on the power play from the right circle with 10:39 left in the third to put the Hat Tricks ahead for the second time in the game. The 21-year-old also put Danbury ahead 1-0 at 6:58 in the second on a cross-slot pass from Aleksandr Gamzatov and now has five goals in the last five games and seven points in his previous six (5g, 2a).

Gleb Bandurkin scored on a deflected pass in the crease that gave Ruiz, the Hat Tricks' all-time leader in points (284), goals (152) and games played (217), his 300th FPHL point just more than 11 minutes into the second. Bandurkin has scored in consecutive games for the first time this season and has a two-game point streak (2-3-5) and 10 points in the last six (4g, 6a).

Danbury's 2-0 lead in the second lasted for only 2:16, however, as Tristen Wells scored on the power play at 13:20. Avery Smith tipped in a point shot in the third at 3:57 for his third goal in as many games, evening the Empire Division battle.

Outshooting the Rockers 47-18 through the first two periods, the Hat Tricks heavily controlled the puck in the offensive zone and pressured Ricardo Gonzalez for a second straight night. Neither team capitalized on scoring chances in the first until Frolov's go-ahead goal on Gamzatov's assist extended their point streaks to two games.

Gamzatov turned in two assists for the second straight contest, marking his fifth multi-point outing of the season and giving him a team-high 17 points. Billy Berry was credited with an assist, his first since re-signing with the Hat Tricks on Nov. 26, on Frolov's second goal.

Conor McCollum stopped 29 shots and earned his fifth win in his 12th start.

Third-year forward Cory Anderson played in his 100th game and remains five points from 100 points in the FPHL, all with the Hat Tricks.

Hat Tricks head equipment manager Bob Dalessio proudly presented two commemorative pucks to both Ruiz and Anderson for their milestones.

Up next, the Hat Tricks return to Danbury for a matchup against the Hudson Valley Venom. The Venom will be deemed the home team despite the game being played in Danbury due to arena issues. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m.

WATERTOWN WOLVES vs HUDSON VALLEY VENOM

Wolves Defeat Venom, 4-2

by Jeff Barrett

Watertown, NY - For the first time in the 24-25 season, the Hudson Valley Vipers and the Watertown Wolves would square off in FPHL action.

The first meeting that was scheduled for November 2nd in Newburgh, was postponed when the Wolves bus broke down on the way. Tonight's game was originally scheduled for Newburgh as well, but a change in the schedule moved the game to the Watertown Municipal Arena.

The Wolves would strike first on this evening when Carter Thornton tipped home a Trevor Lord pass at the 5:27 mark to put the Wolves up 1-0. Marc Bottero was also credited with an assist.

At 10:14 of the period, Mike Mercurio split the lamp giving Watertown a 2-0 lead, taking a Junior Harris pass and directing it past Venom goalkeeper John Moriarty. Chase DiBari was also credited with a helper on the goal.

The Venom outshot Watertown 10-9 in the frame, but the Wolves took the 2-0 lead to the room after the first 20 minutes of play.

The Venom would bite back at the 13:11 mark of period number two with a Mark Pozsar goal off a scramble in front and slipping it past the Wolves AntonBorodkin. The assist on the goal belonged to Brett Parker, closing the gap to 2-1.

Watertown extended the lead to 2 goals once again at the 17:25 mark when Carter Thornton netted his second of the night assisted by Trevor Lord and Josh Tomasi making it 3-1. The period ended with that score with Watertown outshooting the Venom 15-13 in the second.

Ross Bartlett extended the Wolves lead to 4-1 just 2:55 into the third as he got behind the defense and beat Moriarty. Junior Harris and Lincoln Gingerich got the helpers on the goal.

The Venom's Eimantas Noreika cut the lead in half at the 3:11 mark, assisted by Dzianis Zaichyk making the score 4-2, but that was as close as the Venom would get.

The Wolves go back to the win column with the 4-2 win.

Next weekend the Wolves will head to Winston-Salem, NC to battle the Thunderbirds for two games, then return home on December 20th to host Hudson Valley once again on Friday evening, and Danbury Hat Tricks on the 21st.

The Vipers will face the Danbury Hat Tricks on Friday and Saturday next weekend.

MISSISSIPPI SEA WOLVES at COLUMBUS RIVER DRAGONS

COLUMBUS REBOUNDS WITH 3-1 WIN OVER SEA WOLVES

River Dragons Win Fourth Game in Last Five

by Tom Callahan

Columbus, GA - The Columbus River Dragons received goals from three different players and Sammy Bernard turned aside 17 shots in a 3-1 win over the Mississippi Sea Wolves on Saturday night at the Columbus Civic Center.

First period goals from Steven Klinck and Ryan Galvin would turn out to be all the River Dragons needed as they built a 2-0 first period lead. Ryan Hunter scored an insurance goal off of a Kyle Moore rebound at 17:05 of the second period to make it 3-0 after two periods.

Mississippi then got a break just nine seconds into the third period as Noah Hyppolite-Smith scored on a loose puck at the side of the River Dragons net. After dumping the puck into the Columbus zone, it somehow bounced past both Bernard and defenseman Nolan Slachetka who had gone behind the goal for the exchange. Instead Hyppolite-Smith's goal made it 3-1 and gave the Sea Wolves hope for a comeback.

Unfortunately for Mississippi, they managed only three more shots on goal for the entire period as the River Dragons defense helped secure the win.

Notes:

Ryan Galvin scored the game-winning goal on his birthday Saturday night.

The four shots against by Mississippi tied a second period low for the season, while the four third period shots against was the second-lowest third period total allowed by Columbus this season.

Bernard registered his seventh win of the season and his goals against average dipped to 1.91 on the year, second in the league. His .932 save percentage ranks third.

The game marked the return of Nathan Balkwill from IR. Balkwill was injured in the last game of the playoffs against Carolina last season and had not played until Saturday night. He posted no points and four shots on goal in the game.

Columbus is back in action Friday and Saturday night against the Monroe Moccasins. Friday is Scorch and Torch's Birthday Party, and Saturday is Teddy Bear Toss and Ugly Sweater night! Tickets are on sale now for all remaining River Dragons home games through the Civic Center Box Office and online at TicketMaster.com.

Sea Wolves Strike Late, Can't Overcome Early River Dragon Leads 3-1

by Jon Kliment

Columbus, GA - One day removed from a win to cap off a five game homestand Mississippi headed to Columbus a place that hasn't been friendly to the Sea Wolves in their existence. After being outscored 9-0 last trip to the Chattahoochee Valley the Sea Wolves looked to respond on Saturday night.

Columbus came out firing in the first period however as they shot off the first 5 shots of the game with the fifth one a tic-tac-toe pass between Alex Storjohann and Steven Klinck that Klinck put behind Ed Coffey for the 1-0 lead at 4:12 of the first. 5:03 later Ryan Galvin fired a shot from the top of the circle that beat Coffey again to give the River Dragons a 2-0 lead.

The Sea Wolves continued to battle but late in the second period Ryan Hunter and Kyle Moore came in two on one and as Philip Wong helped cut off the angle he ran into the netminder and opened an easy rebound for Hunter to make it 3-0 17:05 into the second period.

Noah Hippolyte-Smith brought Mississippi back to within 2 just 9 seconds into the third period but that was as close as the Sea Wolves could claw.

Coffey stopped 36 of 39.

The Sea Wolves matchup with the Athens Rock Lobsters next Friday night at 7:05pm. Follow along on Youtube.

MONROE MOCCASINS at DASHERS of DANVILLE

Mocs Sweep Dashers

by Devin Dobek

Danville, IL - After a difficult loss last night, the Dashers cleared their heads to take on the Moccasins once more. In a highly physical battle, Monroe held on late to squeak by the Dashers 4-3 and hand them their 13th straight defeat.

Period one had a little bit of everything. There were hits, there were goals, there were big saves and penalties. The referees did everything they could to let the boys play, but there were a handful of obvious penalties that led to a lot of man advantage opportunities on both sides. Monroe came out hot early, dominating in shots through the first half of the frame 11-1. A chaotic play in front of the Dashers net led to the first goal of the game by Declan Conway. Trailing by a goal, the Dashers decided it was now or never to turn it on. With 4 straight minutes of powerplay time, there was no answer. Just as the time expired, Brandon Stojcevski buried a rebound to even the score at 1. It was Teddy Bear Toss night for the Dashers, with all proceeds going to toys for tots. A plethora of stuffed animals rained in as a result of the goal, and provided a pretty cool moment inside the venue. As the story has been for the Dashers, 1 step forward and two backward. 41 seconds after the equalizer, Trygve Many Guns cashed in on the powerplay and it was once again a one goal game.

Period two showed some promise for the home team, but Monroe only got better. Early in the period, Parker Rutherford was run over in the crease by Blake Anderson, who would be bagged for goaltender interference. The Dashers couldn't make anything out of the period, and the score stayed the same for the first 14 minutes of the period. A door was opened for Monroe when Lester Brown was assessed a controversial elbowing call. Shorthanded, Dashers rookie winger Jhuwon Davis made a great play on the half-wall to burn the defense and found himself all alone. After a couple deke moves, he opened the five-hole of Ekholm Rosen and slid the puck through to tie the game at 2. The Palm erupted, but their cheers would be overshadowed by Declan Conway's second goal of the game on the powerplay just 45 seconds later. Less than 3 minutes later, Dale Deon sniped home a fourth goal in the high slot. The period expired with a 4-2 score in favor of the visitors on the board.

Period three was filled with competitive, chippy hockey. Both teams exchanged slashes, shoves, and face-washes with nothing boiling over to a fight. The officials had a loose hold on the game that allowed for extracurriculars to commence on both sides. The Dashers controlled the tempo in the frame, and were rewarded when Nick Gullo tipped home a shot from Jacob Gagnon to make it 4-3. Both teams had plenty of opportunities to score the rest of the way, but both goaltenders stood tall. The game hit a climax when Dylan Hullaby took a delay of game penalty with just under 2 minutes remaining in regulation. Unfortunately for the Dashers, the O-zone could never be established and Monroe killed the clock to end the game.

The Dashers fall to 1-13-2 as the Moccasins improve to 8-7-4. The shots favored the visitors heavily at 55-31. The Dashers close out their 8-game homestand next Friday and Saturday at 7:05 CST against the top seeded Binghamton Black Bears. The Moccasins are slated to travel to Athens on Thursday (permitting Akins Ford Arena is open) to take on the Rock Lobsters at 8:05 CST.

BLUE RIDGE BOBCATS at ATHENS ROCK LOBSTERS

Rock Lobster Game Postponed

The Athens Rock Lobsters game vs the Blue Ridge Bobcats, Saturday, December 7th has been postponed due to Akins Ford Arena failing its certificate of occupancy inspection. The games are to be rescheduled to a later date.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from December 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.