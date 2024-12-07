Hat Tricks Heavily Outshoot Rockers, Frolov's Two Goals Secure 3-2 Win

December 7, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







FRASER, MICH. - Vadim Frolov had the game-winning goal in a two-goal night, Jonny Ruiz logged his 300th FPHL point and the Hat Tricks took down the Motor City Rockers 3-2 at Big Boy Arena on Saturday to finish off a five-game road trip.

Frolov scored on the power play from the right circle with 10:39 left in the third to put the Hat Tricks ahead for the second time in the game. The 21-year-old also put Danbury ahead 1-0 at 6:58 in the second on a cross-slot pass from Aleksandr Gamzatov and now has five goals in the last five games and seven points in his previous six (5g, 2a).

Gleb Bandurkin scored on a deflected pass in the crease that gave Ruiz, the Hat Tricks' all-time leader in points (284), goals (152) and games played (217), his 300th FPHL point just more than 11 minutes into the second. Bandurkin has scored in consecutive games for the first time this season and has a two-game point streak (2-3-5) and 10 points in the last six (4g, 6a).

Danbury's 2-0 lead in the second lasted for only 2:16, however, as Tristen Wells scored on the power play at 13:20. Avery Smith tipped in a point shot in the third at 3:57 for his third goal in as many games, evening the Empire Division battle.

Outshooting the Rockers 47-18 through the first two periods, the Hat Tricks heavily controlled the puck in the offensive zone and pressured Ricardo Gonzalez for a second straight night. Neither team capitalized on scoring chances in the first until Frolov's go-ahead goal on Gamzatov's assist extended their point streaks to two games.

Gamzatov turned in two assists for the second straight contest, marking his fifth multi-point outing of the season and giving him a team-high 17 points. Billy Berry was credited with an assist, his first since re-signing with the Hat Tricks on Nov. 26, on Frolov's second goal.

Conor McCollum stopped 29 shots and earned his fifth win in his 12th start.

Third-year forward Cory Anderson played in his 100th game and remains five points from 100 points in the FPHL, all with the Hat Tricks.

Hat Tricks head equipment manager Bob Dalessio proudly presented two commemorative pucks to both Ruiz and Anderson for their milestones.

Up next, the Hat Tricks return to Danbury for a matchup against the Hudson Valley Venom. The Venom will be deemed the home team despite the game being played in Danbury due to arena issues. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m.

