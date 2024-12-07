Mississippi Sea Wolves Get a Miracle Before Christmas as They Beat the Columbus River Dragons

Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Mississippi Sea Wolves News Release







The Sea Wolves ended their five-game home streak on December 6th, 2024, with a match against the Columbus River Dragons. The Columbus River Dragons got lucky off a power play when #11 Kirk Underwood scores off a pass from #19 Hunter Bersani from the face off at 6:36.

The Sea Wolves manage to get a miracle in the second period as #96 Blake Keller gets a shot off and scores a goal with help from #10 Phillip Wong and #19 Bradley Richardson to make this one a tied contest at 5:06.

During the third period the Sea Wolves had their prayers answered as #26 Brendan Hussein scored at 4:03 with help from #96 Blake Keller. The story was closed after #7 Sam Turner of Mississippi scored at 19:32 on an empty net with help from #26 Brendan Hussey.

Goalies were definitely better on Mississippis side. #35 Edward Coffey of Mississippi had 7 shots against saving 36 shots with 1 goal against for a save percentage of .973. While #32 William Lavalliere of Columbus had 24 shots against saving 22 of them with 2 goals against with a save percentage of .917.

The Sea Wolves take the ice again tomorrow on December 7th, 2024 in Columbus to play the River Dragons and wont return home until December 27th against the Carolina Thunderbirds. Tickets are available at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum box office and at Ticketmaster.

