River Cats Walk off over Isotopes

In a rare PCL pitchers' duel, the Isotopes could not hold a late 1-0 as the River Cats walked off over Albuquerque for a 2-1 win.

After Orlando Calixte's home run to the tie the game at 1-1 in the bottom of the eighth, Gregor Blanco ended the game with a solo homer in the bottom of the ninth to send the River Cats to victory.

Isotopes starter Peter Lambert pitched well, tossing 6.0 shutout innings. The right-hander walked two and struck out two, ending the night with a no-decision.

Rockies rehabbing reliever Mike Dunn hurled a scoreless seventh inning in relief of Lambert.

Carlos Estevez surrendered Calixte's home run in the eighth while Yency Almonte yielded the game-winning home run in the ninth to Blanco.

The Isotopes only run of the game came on an RBI single from Josh Fuentes. It was Fuente's 169th hit of 2018. The 25-year-old is now tied with Jamie Hoffman (2010) for the Isotopes single-season hits record.

Albuquerque and Sacramento are back in action on Wednesday from Raley Field. First pitch in game two of the three-game set is scheduled for 8:05 p.m.

